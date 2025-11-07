ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zayed And Sussanne's Mother Zarine Khan Passes Away; Prayer Meet To Be Held On Monday

As per reports, Zarine had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She breathed her last at her residence in Mumbai. Her final rites will be held on Friday at 4 PM at Juhu crematorium, while a prayer meet is scheduled for Monday at JW Marriott, Mumbai. Close family members and friends, including veteran actress Shabana Azmi, arrived to pay their last respects to the late matriarch.

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood personality Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, passed away in Mumbai on Friday morning. She was 81.

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and their four children - Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Zayed Khan. Zarine was not just known for being part of one of Bollywood's most respected film families but also for her grace, warmth, and charm. In her youth, she acted in Hindi films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali, before quitting acting altogether.

Her real name was Zarine Katrak, and she happened to meet Sanjay Khan at a bus stop in the 1960s. Their romance blossomed quickly and they got married in 1966. Earlier this year, in April, Zarine and Sanjay celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Their daughter Farah Khan Ali penned an emotional note on social media, writing, "A marriage that lasted 59 years and still going strong, a story woven with love, laughter, tears, marriage, children, grandchildren, trials and triumphs, moments of both sorrow and joy. Life threw many things their way, but what remained unwavering was the bond they shared and the legacy they built."

Farah added that their parents' greatest achievement was their children and nine grandchildren, "each one blessed to have witnessed this love story unfold." Zarine's eldest daughter Farah Khan Ali is married to DJ Aqeel, Simone Arora to businessman Ajay Arora, and Sussanne Khan was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Zayed Khan is married to Malaika Parekh Khan.

Zarine was last seen in a video shared by Farah Khan Ali nearly a year ago, where she lovingly prepared Irani mutton koftas and offered a glimpse of her beautiful home. The film industry and fans have expressed deep sorrow at her passing, remembering her as a kind-hearted woman who stood by her family through all highs and lows.