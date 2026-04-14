Zanai Bhosle Thanks Fans, Shares Emotional Post For Grandmother Asha Bhosle: 'She Lives On In Everyone Of Us'
Zanai Bhosle shared emotional posts after Asha Bhosle's demise, thanking fans for their love and posting a heartfelt tribute with a song.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle, has shared a series of emotional posts after the veteran's demise, thanking fans for their love and also paying a heartfelt tribute. Her messages reflected grief, gratitude, and a deep personal bond, as she remembered her grandmother's enduring legacy.
Soon after the funeral, Zanai took to Instagram Stories to express how overwhelmed she felt seeing the outpouring of respect for her grandmother. Sharing a picture from the last rites, she wrote that she was struggling to find words but wanted to thank everyone who honoured Asha Bhosle. She said she was deeply moved by the love showered upon the legendary singer.
In her note, she added that she "deserved every bit" of the respect and affection shown. Zanai also wrote that her grandmother "lives on in every one of us" and believed she had witnessed the tributes "from above," calling her a legend.
In another emotional post, Zanai shared a more personal tribute. She posted a smiling picture with her grandmother, where both were dressed in traditional Indian attire, Asha Bhosle in a cream saree and Zanai in a pink lehenga. On the photo, she wrote, "Goodbye my love, love of my life."
She also dedicated the song Jaane Tu from the film Chhaava, composed by A. R. Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh. The choice of song added a poignant touch to her farewell, highlighting the emotional connection she shared with her grandmother.
Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, with her mortal remains draped in the tricolour. Several videos from the funeral captured emotional moments, including Zanai breaking down. The last rites were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle, at the Shivaji Park Crematorium, while members of the film industry and political leaders gathered to pay their respects. Among those seen were Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi, and others.
Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 after battling health issues. Known as one of the most versatile voices in Indian music, she leaves behind a legacy that spans decades.