ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zanai Bhosle Thanks Fans, Shares Emotional Post For Grandmother Asha Bhosle: 'She Lives On In Everyone Of Us'

Zanai Bhosle shared emotional posts after Asha Bhosle's demise, thanking fans for their love and posting a heartfelt tribute with a song.

Asha Bhosle With Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle With Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle, has shared a series of emotional posts after the veteran's demise, thanking fans for their love and also paying a heartfelt tribute. Her messages reflected grief, gratitude, and a deep personal bond, as she remembered her grandmother's enduring legacy.

Soon after the funeral, Zanai took to Instagram Stories to express how overwhelmed she felt seeing the outpouring of respect for her grandmother. Sharing a picture from the last rites, she wrote that she was struggling to find words but wanted to thank everyone who honoured Asha Bhosle. She said she was deeply moved by the love showered upon the legendary singer.

Zanai Bhosle pens gratitude note following grandmother Asha Bhosle's demise
Zanai Bhosle pens gratitude note following grandmother Asha Bhosle's demise (Photo: Instagram)

In her note, she added that she "deserved every bit" of the respect and affection shown. Zanai also wrote that her grandmother "lives on in every one of us" and believed she had witnessed the tributes "from above," calling her a legend.

Zanai Bhosle's emotional post for Asha Bhosle
Zanai Bhosle's emotional post for Asha Bhosle (Photo: Instagram)

In another emotional post, Zanai shared a more personal tribute. She posted a smiling picture with her grandmother, where both were dressed in traditional Indian attire, Asha Bhosle in a cream saree and Zanai in a pink lehenga. On the photo, she wrote, "Goodbye my love, love of my life."

She also dedicated the song Jaane Tu from the film Chhaava, composed by A. R. Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh. The choice of song added a poignant touch to her farewell, highlighting the emotional connection she shared with her grandmother.

Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, with her mortal remains draped in the tricolour. Several videos from the funeral captured emotional moments, including Zanai breaking down. The last rites were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle, at the Shivaji Park Crematorium, while members of the film industry and political leaders gathered to pay their respects. Among those seen were Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi, and others.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 after battling health issues. Known as one of the most versatile voices in Indian music, she leaves behind a legacy that spans decades.

Read More

  1. The Many Shades Of Asha Bhosle: How She Mastered Every Genre With Ease
  2. Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar: Rivalry Rumours, Iconic Duets And A Coincidence In Death
  3. Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge: Asha Bhosle, The Melody That Refused To Fade

TAGGED:

ASHA BHOSLE DEATH NEWS
ASHA BHOSLE GRANDDAUGHTER ZANAI
ZANAI BHOSLE ASHA BHOSLE TRIBUTE
ASHA BHOSLE FUNERAL
ZANAI BHOSLE TRIBUTE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.