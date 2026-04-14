ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zanai Bhosle Thanks Fans, Shares Emotional Post For Grandmother Asha Bhosle: 'She Lives On In Everyone Of Us'

Hyderabad: Granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle, has shared a series of emotional posts after the veteran's demise, thanking fans for their love and also paying a heartfelt tribute. Her messages reflected grief, gratitude, and a deep personal bond, as she remembered her grandmother's enduring legacy.

Soon after the funeral, Zanai took to Instagram Stories to express how overwhelmed she felt seeing the outpouring of respect for her grandmother. Sharing a picture from the last rites, she wrote that she was struggling to find words but wanted to thank everyone who honoured Asha Bhosle. She said she was deeply moved by the love showered upon the legendary singer.

Zanai Bhosle pens gratitude note following grandmother Asha Bhosle's demise (Photo: Instagram)

In her note, she added that she "deserved every bit" of the respect and affection shown. Zanai also wrote that her grandmother "lives on in every one of us" and believed she had witnessed the tributes "from above," calling her a legend.