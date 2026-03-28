ETV Bharat / entertainment

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Welcomes First Child On Ram Navami Amid Personal Struggles - Pic Inside

"On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift. 27.03.2037," she wrote.

His wife, Ritika Chauhan, shared the happy news on her Instagram Story on Saturday. The couple welcomed their first baby on Saturday, on the occasion of Ram Navami (March 27, 2026). She posted a photo of the newborn baby's tiny feet and wrote that God has blessed them with a precious gift. They have not shared whether the baby is a boy or a girl yet.

Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal has become a father. This happy news comes at a time when he has been going through a lot in his personal life.

In the past few weeks, Anurag has been in the news for some serious issues. He had accused his parents and brother of mentally troubling him because of his interfaith marriage to Ritika. The situation drew attention online and led to widespread discussion among his followers.

He also met with an accident recently during an Instagram Live. He crashed his car, leaving many people worried about him. Since then, he has been recovering. In one post, he even said that he is not sure if he will be able to walk again. He wrote, "Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi (I may or may not be able to walk again in life)."

Ritika later spoke about the situation and defended her in-laws. She said that things are being misunderstood and that she will share her side soon.

Now, with the arrival of their baby, things seem a little happier for the couple. Anurag has not yet posted about the happy news himself.

For those who don't know, Anurag is a popular motovlogger, often called the "UK07 Rider" community, and he became more famous after Bigg Boss 17.