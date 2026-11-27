ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review: Does Sooraj Barjatya Recreate His Rajshri Magic With Ayushmann, Sharvari?

Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review: Does Sooraj Barjatya Recreate His Rajshri Magic With Ayushmann, Sharvari? ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Sooraj Barjatya is back with a romantic family drama, and his latest offering, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has finally arrived in theatres. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film brings together romance, family values, traditions and emotional drama in the signature Rajshri style. While audiences have been curious to see what the filmmaker has in store this time, the initial reactions on X suggest that the film has managed to strike an emotional chord with several viewers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given Yeh Prem Mol Liya four stars, calling it 'heartwarming'. Praising Sooraj Barjatya for staying true to the Rajshri style of storytelling, he wrote, "Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions…" He also believes the film could turn out to be a surprise success, adding, "Never underestimate the power of emotions!"

According to him, the film arrives at a time when big-budget event films are dominating conversations. However, Yeh Prem Mol Liya takes a different route by focusing on relationships, family bonds and the values that connect people. He also highlighted its progressive approach, saying the story explores changing relationship dynamics while delivering a message about partnership, equality and understanding. The trade analyst particularly praised the second half, noting that Barjatya saves some of the film's best moments for the latter portion. He also picked out the courtroom sequences, Swanand Kirkire's emotional outburst during a prayer meet and Anupam Kher's explanation of the toran ritual as standout scenes. Describing Ayushmann Khurrana as effortless in his character, he added that the actor's maturity shines through in the dramatic portions. Sharvari, meanwhile, received praise for her screen presence and performance. Anupam Kher was appreciated for bringing emotional depth to his role, while Swanand Kirkire and Geeta Agrawal Sharma also earned special mention. The music is another highlight of the film. Taran praised Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack, calling the title track and Jhumka Patola chartbusters. He also noted that songs such as Jai Ambe Bol and Bulaye Chhathi Maa add to the film's appeal. Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review: Does Sooraj Barjatya Recreate His Rajshri Magic With Ayushmann, Sharvari? (Photo: X)