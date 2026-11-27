Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review: Does Sooraj Barjatya Recreate His Rajshri Magic With Ayushmann, Sharvari?
Taran Adarsh gives Yeh Prem Mol Liya four stars, praising its emotional storytelling and performances, while some netizens point out writing and pacing issues.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sooraj Barjatya is back with a romantic family drama, and his latest offering, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has finally arrived in theatres. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film brings together romance, family values, traditions and emotional drama in the signature Rajshri style. While audiences have been curious to see what the filmmaker has in store this time, the initial reactions on X suggest that the film has managed to strike an emotional chord with several viewers.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given Yeh Prem Mol Liya four stars, calling it 'heartwarming'. Praising Sooraj Barjatya for staying true to the Rajshri style of storytelling, he wrote, "Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions…" He also believes the film could turn out to be a surprise success, adding, "Never underestimate the power of emotions!"
According to him, the film arrives at a time when big-budget event films are dominating conversations. However, Yeh Prem Mol Liya takes a different route by focusing on relationships, family bonds and the values that connect people. He also highlighted its progressive approach, saying the story explores changing relationship dynamics while delivering a message about partnership, equality and understanding.
The trade analyst particularly praised the second half, noting that Barjatya saves some of the film's best moments for the latter portion. He also picked out the courtroom sequences, Swanand Kirkire's emotional outburst during a prayer meet and Anupam Kher's explanation of the toran ritual as standout scenes.
#OneWordReview... #YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions! #YPMLReview At a time when event films are grabbing headlines and dominating conversations across social media, here comes #YPML – a film that reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar, the emotions that bind us, and the importance of familial ties. At the same time, #YPML is progressive in its outlook… It explores the changing dynamics of relationships and drives home an important message about partnership, equality, and understanding. Like all #SoorajBarjatya films, there’s a large family, marriage celebrations, songs, romance, and conflict… However, running parallel to all this is an unconventional plot that dares to challenge societal norms. Like his previous films, #SoorajBarjatya reserves the best for the second half… Most importantly, #YPML gently touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness, reinforces your respect for family, and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you. The screenplay [Surabhi Horo] delivers some terrific moments [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The courtroom sequences – right at the beginning and again just before the climax – are fantastic. ⭐️ #SwanandKirkire’s outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment. ⭐️ The significance of the toran ritual, explained brilliantly by #AnupamKher, is equally noteworthy. That said, the writing could’ve been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half… The narrative has its share of highs and lows, with the momentum fluctuating intermittently. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is lajawaab and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths… The title track and #JhumkaPatola are chartbusters and easily the pick of the lot, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa further enhance the film’s appeal. #AyushmannKhurrana slips into the character effortlessly… His maturity as an actor shines through in several dramatic moments… Get ready to be surprised by a delightfully impressive performance. #Sharvari looks gorgeous, and her performance is top-notch… What a delight to watch her on screen, displaying such a wide range as an actor! #AnupamKher excels… He brings a rare blend of emotional depth and conviction to the character – a performance that only an actor of his calibre can deliver. #SwanandKirkire springs a pleasant surprise… He has a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate… Ditto for #GeetaAgrawalSharma, who shines every time she appears on screen. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Shaad Randhawa are all wonderful. ⭐️ Final word? #YehPremMolLiya is, in simple words, a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur, paarivarik film in the quintessential #Rajshri format… The film grips you slowly, but surely!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2026
Describing Ayushmann Khurrana as effortless in his character, he added that the actor's maturity shines through in the dramatic portions. Sharvari, meanwhile, received praise for her screen presence and performance. Anupam Kher was appreciated for bringing emotional depth to his role, while Swanand Kirkire and Geeta Agrawal Sharma also earned special mention.
The music is another highlight of the film. Taran praised Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack, calling the title track and Jhumka Patola chartbusters. He also noted that songs such as Jai Ambe Bol and Bulaye Chhathi Maa add to the film's appeal.
However, not everyone appears equally convinced. Another social media user described the film as a typical 90s-style entertainer with chartbuster songs, colourful visuals and impressive performances. While the first half was considered good, the moviegoer felt the second half was lengthy and the writing somewhat convenient. The film was ultimately described as an 'OK' family entertainer.
#OneWordReview... #YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions!— 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 💕 (@DirectorRahulRM) November 26, 2026
Another X review called it an awesome movie that audiences should watch with their families. The viewer pointed out that the first half had several loopholes but felt the second half was quite emotional. Another audience member also praised the film as a wholesome family entertainer packed with romance, emotions and strong family values, particularly appreciating Ayushmann and Sharvari's performances.
The early reactions, therefore, suggest that Yeh Prem Mol Liya has found appreciation among viewers who enjoy emotional family dramas, although its writing and pacing have emerged as areas of criticism. While some have been moved by its emotional moments, others feel that the narrative could have been sharper.
One word review ⭐⭐⭐½ awesome movie must watch with family Storyline first half me kafi loophole hain Second half kaafi emotional hai Final verdict story early 2000 ki tipical story lagti hai Idea kisi ko bhi pasand nahi aayega ki ladka........... ⭐⭐⭐½ #YehPremMolLiya https://t.co/7Xd1IJ1CB0— Mohammad Riyaz (@riyaz765928) November 26, 2026
More about Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Apart from bringing Sooraj Barjatya back to the romantic family drama genre after a decade, the film also marks Ayushmann Khurrana's entry into the iconic Prem club. He becomes the sixth actor to portray a character named Prem in a Barjatya film, following Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood.
The film also marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann and Sharvari with the filmmaker. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. It hit theatres on November 27 and is facing a box office clash with Aditya Datt's action drama Gunmaaster G9, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza.