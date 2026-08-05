ETV Bharat / entertainment

Years After 1 Nenokkadine, Kriti Sanon Expresses Desire To Work With Mahesh Babu Again

Kriti Sanon Expresses Desire To Work With Mahesh Babu Again ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has expressed her wish to share the screen with Mahesh Babu once again, years after making her acting debut opposite the Telugu superstar in 1: Nenokkadine. While there is no official announcement about a new film featuring the two stars, Kriti’s recent comments have left fans hoping for a reunion. During a recent interview with a newswire, Kriti was asked about an actor she would like to work with again. The actor immediately mentioned Mahesh Babu and recalled the special memories attached to her first film. Speaking about him, Kriti said, "I would also love to work with Mahesh Babu again because it was my first film... my memory of that film is so special." She said that she was very new to acting at the time and feels it would be exciting to collaborate with him again now that she has grown as an actor.