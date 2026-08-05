Years After 1 Nenokkadine, Kriti Sanon Expresses Desire To Work With Mahesh Babu Again
Kriti Sanon says she would love to reunite with Mahesh Babu, recalling 1: Nenokkadine as a special debut that still holds cherished memories for her.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has expressed her wish to share the screen with Mahesh Babu once again, years after making her acting debut opposite the Telugu superstar in 1: Nenokkadine. While there is no official announcement about a new film featuring the two stars, Kriti’s recent comments have left fans hoping for a reunion.
During a recent interview with a newswire, Kriti was asked about an actor she would like to work with again. The actor immediately mentioned Mahesh Babu and recalled the special memories attached to her first film.
Speaking about him, Kriti said, "I would also love to work with Mahesh Babu again because it was my first film... my memory of that film is so special." She said that she was very new to acting at the time and feels it would be exciting to collaborate with him again now that she has grown as an actor.
Kriti made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu psychological action thriller 1: Nenokkadine, directed by Sukumar. Although the film received mixed results at the box office, it introduced Kriti to the film industry and marked the beginning of her acting journey. She later entered Bollywood and went on to become one of the leading actresses in the country.
Over the past few years, Kriti has built a successful career with films such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, Do Patti, Tere Ishk Mein, and Cocktail 2. Her performances have earned praise from both audiences and critics, and she also won the National Award for Best Actress for Mimi.
Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, continues to be one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. A reunion between the two actors would certainly generate excitement among fans, especially because they have not worked together since 1: Nenokkadine.
However, it is important to note that Kriti’s comments were only about her desire to work with Mahesh Babu again. Neither actor has announced a new project together, and there has been no official confirmation of a reunion.
For now, fans will have to wait and see if the actors reunite on screen in the future. Given the popularity of both stars, a second collaboration would undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about projects if it eventually happens.