Yearender 2025: The Biggest Box Office Clashes And Who Won, Who Lost
From Dhurandhar overpowering Avatar to Kantara Chapter 1's massive victory over Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, 2025 witnessed intense box office clashes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 will be remembered as one of the most competitive years in Indian cinema. Big stars arrived on the same dates. Large budgets collided. Some films became massive winners, while others struggled to survive. Box office clashes defined the year and decided which films ruled theatres and which ones faded quickly.
From Bollywood to regional cinema, 2025 saw several high-stakes battles. Some clashes were planned. Others happened due to date changes. In the end, audiences made their choice very clear.
Currently, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is facing James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Many expected the Hollywood giant to dominate Indian screens. But the result shocked everyone. Dhurandhar turned into a box office monster. As of day 19, the film collected Rs 589.5 crore in India. Strong word of mouth, mass appeal, and repeated viewings helped the film grow every day.
On the other hand, Avatar: Fire and Ash had a decent but muted response. The film collected only Rs 85.5 crore in five days in India.
Now, let us have a look at the biggest box office clashes of 2025.
War 2 vs Coolie - Independence Day Weekend
The Independence Day weekend witnessed one of the most talked-about clashes of the year. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 went head-to-head with Rajinikanth's Coolie.
Both films were mounted on a grand scale. But when the final numbers came in, Coolie emerged as the bigger winner. Coolie earned an impressive Rs 337.5 crore India gross, while War 2 closed at Rs 236.55 crore.
Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan - July 2025
July saw a smaller but equally important clash. Rajkummar Rao's Maalik released alongside Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, marking the latter's debut onscreen.
Maalik managed to collect Rs 28.65 crore India gross, which was modest but respectable given its genre. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, however, struggled badly. The film collected only Rs 1.71 crore in total. This clash showed that content-driven cinema still has better chances than weakly promoted love stories.
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Param Sundari - August 2025
In August, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 clashed with Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Both films had different tones. One was loud and comic. The other was emotional and romantic. The box office result was close.
Param Sundari collected Rs 51.28 crore India net, slightly ahead of Son of Sardaar 2, which earned Rs 46.82 crore in total. Neither film turned into a big theatrical success. However, both found better acceptance on OTT platforms later.
Kingdom vs Dhadak 2 – July 2025
Mid-2025 saw another clash when Kingdom and Dhadak 2 released around the same time. Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, surprised many with its strong performance. The film earned Rs 51.65 crore India net. Its action-driven story and strong music helped it gain steady footfalls.
Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, struggled to match expectations. The film earned only Rs 22.45 crore India net. In this battle, Kingdom clearly owned the box office.
Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – October 2025
October delivered one of the most one-sided clashes of the year. Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 faced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Kantara: Chapter 1 turned into a historic success. The film earned a staggering Rs 622.04 crore India net. Strong storytelling, rooted culture, and repeat value made it unstoppable.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected Rs 61.85 crore India net. Despite a popular cast, it could not stand against the cultural wave created by Kantara. This clash clearly belonged to Kantara.
