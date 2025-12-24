ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025: The Biggest Box Office Clashes And Who Won, Who Lost

Hyderabad: The year 2025 will be remembered as one of the most competitive years in Indian cinema. Big stars arrived on the same dates. Large budgets collided. Some films became massive winners, while others struggled to survive. Box office clashes defined the year and decided which films ruled theatres and which ones faded quickly.

From Bollywood to regional cinema, 2025 saw several high-stakes battles. Some clashes were planned. Others happened due to date changes. In the end, audiences made their choice very clear.

Currently, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is facing James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Many expected the Hollywood giant to dominate Indian screens. But the result shocked everyone. Dhurandhar turned into a box office monster. As of day 19, the film collected Rs 589.5 crore in India. Strong word of mouth, mass appeal, and repeated viewings helped the film grow every day.

On the other hand, Avatar: Fire and Ash had a decent but muted response. The film collected only Rs 85.5 crore in five days in India.

Now, let us have a look at the biggest box office clashes of 2025.

War 2 vs Coolie - Independence Day Weekend

The Independence Day weekend witnessed one of the most talked-about clashes of the year. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 went head-to-head with Rajinikanth's Coolie.