ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | High Budget, Low Impact: The Most Hyped Tentpole Films That Failed to Deliver

As the months passed, hopes shifted to the Eid release. Salman Khan returned to the big screen with Sikandar, which was promoted as a perfect festive entertainer. His fans expected a powerful comeback. The film had a decent opening, but could not sustain long. There was no growth over the weekend, and collections dropped sharply after Monday. The film struggled throughout its run and barely recovered its cost. For an Eid release featuring Salman Khan, this performance shocked both fans and trade analysts.

Many felt the story was outdated. Others complained about the slow pace and lack of emotional connection. Despite costing close to Rs 400 crore, the film failed to reach even half of what was expected. What was meant to be a landmark pan-India release ended up becoming one of the year's biggest disappointments.

The first major shock of 2025 came very early in the year. The political action drama starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar was expected to change the game for Indian cinema. The film had stylish songs, expensive visuals, and a strong social theme. It also featured Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the lead role.

But when audiences finally watched these films, the excitement slowly faded. Many viewers walked out disappointed. Some films crashed within days. Others survived on opening hype but collapsed soon after. By the end of the year, it became clear that 2025 was not kind to big-budget cinema. This year proved one simple truth again. A large budget does not guarantee a good film.

In 2025, many such films arrived with massive expectations. Trailers were watched millions of times. Social media was full of discussions. Advance bookings opened strong. Trade experts predicted record-breaking numbers.

Hyderabad: Every year, cinema lovers wait eagerly for big films. These are the films that promise entertainment. Famous actors. Huge budgets. Grand sets. Loud promotions. They are called tentpole films because the industry depends on them to hold everything together.

Mid-year brought another major letdown, this time from the South. A collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam had raised expectations sky-high. People believed Thug Life would be one of the finest cinematic experiences of the year. The pairing itself felt historic.

Sadly, the film failed to connect. Viewers found the narrative confusing and emotionally distant. Critics were disappointed too. Despite its massive budget, the film earned less than Rs 100 crore worldwide. It was quickly labelled one of the biggest disasters of the year and a rare failure for both the actor and the director.

War 2

August was supposed to belong to action cinema. A sequel to a blockbuster spy film War released on Independence Day with two massive stars Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR leading the cast. The promotions were loud. The expectations were enormous. Many believed this film would dominate the box office for weeks.

The initial box office returns were very promising, but negative word of mouth began to arise almost immediately after release. Viewers were upset with the film's storyline and execution. After a few days of release, revenue dropped radically. Although the total revenue worldwide was over Rs 350 crore, this still did not make up for the film's budget. As compared to the previous installment of the series, this sequel was a significant downgrade.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

It was a highly anticipated project for many loyal fans of Pawan Kalyan. The action period had been delayed for several years and the anticipation levels kept increasing with every update that was released about it. When the film was finally released, fans were expecting a high level of satisfaction from it.

Regrettably, due to production problems and poorly written storylines, the film suffered significantly. Although it was produced at a cost of more than Rs 250 crore, the film did not come close to even half of that amount in terms of collections. What should have been a massive historical epic became one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

Baaghi 4

The year also saw franchise fatigue hit Bollywood hard. The popular action series returned with its fourth installment, once again led by Tiger Shroff. While earlier films in the franchise had done well, audiences this time seemed tired. The film offered nothing new. The repetitiveness of the action in the film contributed to a lack of engagement with the storyline. The end result was that the movie finished under budget.

This indicates that audiences in 2025 were no longer interested in "formula" sequels that lack depth or content. In addition to these larger productions, many other anticipated films also failed to connect with audiences due to varied reasons. Some exhibited strong story lines, but were poorly executed while others failed to meet expectations.

Hollywood Let Downs

Indian Cinema was not the only entertainment industry to suffer poor returns in 2025. Hollywood too had its share. Major studios had several occasions over the course of the year when they released pricey movies that failed to generate excitement amongst movie-going audiences. The live-action fairy tale remake Snow White became one of the biggest financial disasters of the year. Pixar's Elio recorded the weakest opening in its history.

Even superhero films struggled. A major Marvel release Captain America: Brave New World failed to meet expectations and added to the growing fatigue around the genre. Despite being a highly anticipated science fiction sequel, it did not deliver as expected given the brand history and nostalgic value related to this franchise.

In summary, 2025 has proven to be a red flag for the worldwide motion picture business. Movie audiences express their desire for greater storytelling rather than merely focusing on flashy visuals. In many ways, this shift is a positive sign. It proves that viewers are becoming more aware and selective. Cinema can no longer survive on hype alone.

As the year ends, filmmakers have a lot to reflect on. Big budgets should support good stories. The failures of 2025 will likely shape how films are made and promoted in the coming years.