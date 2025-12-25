Yearender 2025 | From Saiyaara Title Track To FA9LA: Songs That Ruled Playlists This Year
Indian music ruled 2025 with viral chartbusters, party anthems, and soulful hits, as Bollywood and indie tracks dominated playlists.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian music dominated playlists and charts in 2025. From Bollywood hits to indie songs, many tracks became popular on reels, at parties, and even on Spotify's global charts. Here's a look at the songs that defined the year and reflected the country's mood.
Saiyaara Title Song
Movie: Saiyaara
Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Faheem Abdullah
The blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, created waves at the box office. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Anit Padda, the title track of the film was hugely loved by audiences. The Saiyaara title song ranked No. 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 Global chart.
FA9LA
Movie: Dhurandhar
Singer: Flipperachi
Bahrain's rapper Flipperachi has caught the attention of Indian audiences after his chart-topping track FA9LA found a place in the recently released film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the spy action thriller features the song during the introduction scene of actor Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of Rahman Dakait. His effortless dance moves went viral on social media. Through FA9LA, Akshaye proved that you don't need intense steps to vibe and groove. His carefree dance style made everyone join the trend and vibe along.
Ghafoor
Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Music composition, production, writing & arrangement: Shashwat Sachdev
Singers: Shilpa Rao, Ujjwal Gupta
The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the debut directorial of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The song Ghafoor from the series became quite popular. Every beat of Ghafoor carries Shashwat Sachdev's bold musical signature. The powerful voices of Shilpa Rao and Ujjwal Gupta add strength to the track. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's dance moves turned this song into one of the best party tracks of the season.
Laal Pari
Movie: Housefull 5
Singers: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur
Music: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Lyrics: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Alfaaz
Whenever Akshay Kumar brings a party track, it rules playlists, and Laal Pari from Housefull 5 did exactly the same. The song was one of the most energetic and unapologetically fun tracks of the year, capable of lighting up any party. Akshay Kumar's fearless energy and groovy steps made Laal Pari a favourite choice to kickstart celebrations.
Bijuria
Movie: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Original music composer: Ravi Pawar
Reimagined by: Tanishk Bagchi
Singers: Sonu Nigam, Asees Kaur
Music producer: Tanishk Bagchi
Original lyrics: Sonu Nigam, Ajay Jhingaran
New version, additional lyrics: Tanishk Bagchi
The songs of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari were quite popular, but the track that truly made people dance was Bijuria. In this song, Tanishk Bagchi recreated Ravi Pawar's original tune in a fresh style, blending with new energy. The track is filled with festive colours, dance, and a catchy hook that stays with you even after the song ends.
Uyi Amma
Movie: Azaad
Singer: Madhubanti Bagchi
Composer: Amit Trivedi
Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya
This year also saw a dance song that created a big buzz - Uyi Amma from the film Azaad. Rasha Thadani's bright expressions, Aaman Devgan's screen presence, and Madhubanti Bagchi's powerful voice gave the song a lively feel right from the start. Devgan's presence adds to the fun, making it a track that instantly boosts the energy of any playlist.
Aavan Jaavan
Movie: War 2
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singers: Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi
The song Aavan Jaavan from Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's film War 2 ruled social media. The track beautifully showcases the romance between Hrithik and Kiara's on-screen characters. Numerous reels were created on this song. Aavan Jaavan is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.
Sapphire
Singers: Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has excited fans all over India with Sapphire, a musical collaboration that celebrates Indian culture, language, and music. The track, featuring the powerhouse vocals of Indian singer Arijit Singh, is quickly gaining traction for its catchy melody, rich visuals, and tribute to India.
Tere Ishk Mein Title Track
Movie: Tere Ishk Mein
Composed by: AR Rahman
Singer: Arijit Singh
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Towards the end of the year, the film Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, hit the big screens. The title song's beat, background music, and lyrics deeply touched listeners' hearts. The song beautifully portrays the love between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's characters.
READ MORE
- Yearender 2025: From Akshaye Khanna To Rajat Bedi, Actors Who Were Not Main Characters But Stole The Show This Year
- Yearender 2025 | From Kantara Chapter 1's Roar To Dhurandhar's Surge: Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of The Year
- Yearender 2025 | FA9LA, Dabidi Dibidi, Chikri Chikri & More - Songs Whose Hook Steps Broke The Internet