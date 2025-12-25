ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From Saiyaara Title Track To FA9LA: Songs That Ruled Playlists This Year

Whenever Akshay Kumar brings a party track, it rules playlists, and Laal Pari from Housefull 5 did exactly the same. The song was one of the most energetic and unapologetically fun tracks of the year, capable of lighting up any party. Akshay Kumar's fearless energy and groovy steps made Laal Pari a favourite choice to kickstart celebrations.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the debut directorial of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The song Ghafoor from the series became quite popular. Every beat of Ghafoor carries Shashwat Sachdev's bold musical signature. The powerful voices of Shilpa Rao and Ujjwal Gupta add strength to the track. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's dance moves turned this song into one of the best party tracks of the season.

Bahrain's rapper Flipperachi has caught the attention of Indian audiences after his chart-topping track FA9LA found a place in the recently released film Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the spy action thriller features the song during the introduction scene of actor Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of Rahman Dakait. His effortless dance moves went viral on social media. Through FA9LA, Akshaye proved that you don't need intense steps to vibe and groove. His carefree dance style made everyone join the trend and vibe along.

The blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, created waves at the box office. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Anit Padda, the title track of the film was hugely loved by audiences. The Saiyaara title song ranked No. 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 Global chart.

Hyderabad: Indian music dominated playlists and charts in 2025. From Bollywood hits to indie songs, many tracks became popular on reels, at parties, and even on Spotify's global charts. Here's a look at the songs that defined the year and reflected the country's mood.

Bijuria

Movie: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Original music composer: Ravi Pawar

Reimagined by: Tanishk Bagchi

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Asees Kaur

Music producer: Tanishk Bagchi

Original lyrics: Sonu Nigam, Ajay Jhingaran

New version, additional lyrics: Tanishk Bagchi

The songs of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari were quite popular, but the track that truly made people dance was Bijuria. In this song, Tanishk Bagchi recreated Ravi Pawar's original tune in a fresh style, blending with new energy. The track is filled with festive colours, dance, and a catchy hook that stays with you even after the song ends.

Uyi Amma

Movie: Azaad

Singer: Madhubanti Bagchi

Composer: Amit Trivedi

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

This year also saw a dance song that created a big buzz - Uyi Amma from the film Azaad. Rasha Thadani's bright expressions, Aaman Devgan's screen presence, and Madhubanti Bagchi's powerful voice gave the song a lively feel right from the start. Devgan's presence adds to the fun, making it a track that instantly boosts the energy of any playlist.

Aavan Jaavan

Movie: War 2

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singers: Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi

The song Aavan Jaavan from Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's film War 2 ruled social media. The track beautifully showcases the romance between Hrithik and Kiara's on-screen characters. Numerous reels were created on this song. Aavan Jaavan is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

Sapphire

Singers: Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has excited fans all over India with Sapphire, a musical collaboration that celebrates Indian culture, language, and music. The track, featuring the powerhouse vocals of Indian singer Arijit Singh, is quickly gaining traction for its catchy melody, rich visuals, and tribute to India.

Tere Ishk Mein Title Track

Movie: Tere Ishk Mein

Composed by: AR Rahman

Singer: Arijit Singh

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Towards the end of the year, the film Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, hit the big screens. The title song's beat, background music, and lyrics deeply touched listeners' hearts. The song beautifully portrays the love between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's characters.