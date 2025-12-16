Yearender 2025 | From Family Man 3 To The Bads Of Bollywood: Most Popular OTT Series Of The Year
From The Family Man Season 3 to The Bads of Bollywood, 2025 delivered powerful OTT series across genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 16, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 turned out to be a big year for OTT platforms in India. Web series became a daily habit for many people. Families watched together. Young viewers binged late at night. Stories felt closer to real life. Some shows made people laugh. Some made them scared. Others made them think.This year had everything. Crime stories. Village dramas. Spy thrillers. Horror shows. Courtroom battles. According to IMDb popularity rankings, some shows stood out more than others. These series were discussed on social media, reviewed by critics, and loved by viewers.
1. The Bads of Bollywood
At number one is The Bads of Bollywood. This series became the biggest OTT surprise of the year. It also marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Viewers were curious even before its release. The story shows the hidden side of the film industry. It follows an outsider who enters Bollywood with big dreams. What follows is chaos, comedy, and reality checks. The series uses humour to talk about power, fame, and struggle. Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan added to the excitement. The show streamed on Netflix and stayed in the news for weeks.On IMDb, it received a rating of 7.6 out of 10, based on nearly 39,000 votes.
2. Black Warrant
Black Warrant secured the second spot on the list. Released in January on Netflix, the show grabbed attention from the first episode. Zahan Kapoor played the lead role. He is the grandson of Shashi Kapoor. The story is set inside Tihar Jail. A new jailer joins the system with honest intentions. He soon realises that corruption runs deep. Each episode shows tough choices and moral struggles. The series was praised for its tight screenplay and serious tone. Viewers stayed hooked till the end. On IMDb, Black Warrant holds a 7.9 rating, with around 7,800 votes.
3. Paatal Lok Season 2
Five years after its first season, Paatal Lok Season 2 finally arrived. Expectations were very high. The makers did not disappoint. This time, the danger felt more personal.The show explored crime, politics, and human weakness once again. The writing remained strong. The mood stayed grim. Viewers appreciated its honesty.The season earned an IMDb rating of 8.3, even with fewer votes due to its later release.
4. Panchayat Season 4
Panchayat continued its winning run with Season 4. The show once again took viewers to Phulera village. The series became a comfort watch. On IMDb, Panchayat Season 4 scored a massive 9.0 rating, backed by over 115,000 votes.
5. Mandala Murders
At number five is Mandala Murders. This series came from Yash Raj Films and released on Netflix in July. It had a dark and mysterious setting. The story is set in a quiet town where strange killings take place.Old beliefs, rituals, and secrets slowly come to light. Vaani Kapoor and the rest of the cast delivered strong performances. While opinions were divided, curiosity kept the show trending. It received an IMDb rating of 6.5, with around 6,100 votes.
6. Khauf
Khauf brought horror back to OTT screens. Released on Prime Video, the show mixed fear with emotion. The story revolves around a hostel room in Delhi. The room hides a violent past. A young woman staying there starts experiencing strange events. The series relied more on atmosphere than jump scares.Viewers appreciated its slow build-up. On IMDb, Khauf earned a 7.4 rating, with 5,400 votes.
7. Special Ops Season 2
Special Ops Season 2 was one of the most awaited releases of the year. K.K. Menon returned as intelligence officer Himmat Singh. The show focused on a long-running manhunt. The tension stayed high throughout.Action scenes were balanced with emotional moments. Fans of the first season welcomed the sequel warmly. Streaming on JioHotstar, the series received an IMDb rating of 8.6, with more than 43,000 votes.
8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter explored crime and politics in early 2000s Bengal. The show was based on true events. The story followed an IPS officer fighting gangsters and corrupt leaders.The series showed how power works behind closed doors. Streaming on Netflix, the show gained steady viewership. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.5, with around 6,100 votes.
9. The Family Man Season 3
The Family Man Season 3 finally arrived after a long wait.Manoj Bajpayee once again played Srikant Tiwari. The show balanced national threats with family drama. The humour stayed intact. The suspense remained sharp. Fans celebrated its return. The series earned an IMDb rating of 8.7, supported by more than 110,000 votes.
10. Criminal Justice – A Family Matter
Closing the list is Criminal Justice - A Family Matter. The courtroom drama starred Pankaj Tripathi. The story involved a complex murder case tied to family secrets. Each episode added a new twist.
Overall, 2025 proved that Indian web series are growing stronger. Stories became deeper. Characters felt real. And audiences kept watching.
