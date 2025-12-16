ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From Family Man 3 To The Bads Of Bollywood: Most Popular OTT Series Of The Year

Hyderabad: The year 2025 turned out to be a big year for OTT platforms in India. Web series became a daily habit for many people. Families watched together. Young viewers binged late at night. Stories felt closer to real life. Some shows made people laugh. Some made them scared. Others made them think.This year had everything. Crime stories. Village dramas. Spy thrillers. Horror shows. Courtroom battles. According to IMDb popularity rankings, some shows stood out more than others. These series were discussed on social media, reviewed by critics, and loved by viewers.

1. The Bads of Bollywood

At number one is The Bads of Bollywood. This series became the biggest OTT surprise of the year. It also marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Viewers were curious even before its release. The story shows the hidden side of the film industry. It follows an outsider who enters Bollywood with big dreams. What follows is chaos, comedy, and reality checks. The series uses humour to talk about power, fame, and struggle. Cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan added to the excitement. The show streamed on Netflix and stayed in the news for weeks.On IMDb, it received a rating of 7.6 out of 10, based on nearly 39,000 votes.

2. Black Warrant

Black Warrant secured the second spot on the list. Released in January on Netflix, the show grabbed attention from the first episode. Zahan Kapoor played the lead role. He is the grandson of Shashi Kapoor. The story is set inside Tihar Jail. A new jailer joins the system with honest intentions. He soon realises that corruption runs deep. Each episode shows tough choices and moral struggles. The series was praised for its tight screenplay and serious tone. Viewers stayed hooked till the end. On IMDb, Black Warrant holds a 7.9 rating, with around 7,800 votes.

3. Paatal Lok Season 2

Five years after its first season, Paatal Lok Season 2 finally arrived. Expectations were very high. The makers did not disappoint. This time, the danger felt more personal.The show explored crime, politics, and human weakness once again. The writing remained strong. The mood stayed grim. Viewers appreciated its honesty.The season earned an IMDb rating of 8.3, even with fewer votes due to its later release.

4. Panchayat Season 4