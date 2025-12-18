ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From Diljit Dosanjh - Hanumankind In Ez Ez To Ed Sheeran's Sapphire Ft. Arijit Singh: Collaborations That Ruled

Hyderabad: The year 2025 will be remembered for many things in Indian entertainment. Big films. Record box office numbers. Viral songs. And most importantly, unexpected collaborations. Some of these collaborations were musical. Some were on screen. Some crossed borders. And some crossed industries completely. Fans did not see them coming. But once they arrived, they stayed in conversations all year long.

From Punjabi music meeting global rap, to Hollywood joining Indian melodies, and even a tech billionaire stepping into Indian television, 2025 truly belonged to collaborations.

Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind

If one collaboration clearly stood above the rest, it was Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind coming together for the song Ez-Ez. The track was released as part of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. The response was instant and massive. Actor Ranveer Singh himself called it "The Biggest Collab of 2025." The song blended Punjabi grit with English rap. Diljit opened the track with powerful Punjabi lines. They described a fearless and dangerous persona. Guns. Rivalries. Power. And dominance. The lyrics reflected Ranveer Singh’s character in the film.

Hanumankind then took over with English verses. His lines spoke about death. Fear. Inner demons. Meaning of life. And courage. The repeated line, "ready or not," felt like a challenge to the listener. The music was composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The makers released the track just days before the film’s theatrical release. The timing worked perfectly. The song became a talking point across platforms. Punjabi music fans. Rap listeners. Film audiences. Everyone connected with it. This collaboration did not just create a hit song. It created a moment.

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh

Another major collaboration of 2025 came from across the world. Ed Sheeran teamed up with Arijit Singh for a remix of the song Sapphire. This version blended English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics. Both singers switched languages smoothly. The song felt global but rooted. The collaboration happened after Ed Sheeran visited India with his father. He worked with Arijit Singh in his hometown. Ed later described the experience as a "pilgrimage of music."

The original version of Sapphire had already made history. It became the first English song to top Spotify India since 2021. Its music video featured Arijit Singh and even Shah Rukh Khan. It crossed 130 million YouTube views and 1.5 billion TikTok views. The remix took things further. It showed how music has no borders. Two artists. Two cultures. One sound.

Fresh On-Screen Pairings That Won Hearts