Yearender 2025 | From Diljit Dosanjh - Hanumankind In Ez Ez To Ed Sheeran's Sapphire Ft. Arijit Singh: Collaborations That Ruled
2025 became the year of unexpected collaborations, led by Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind's Ez-Ez, along with unexpected pairings in films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 will be remembered for many things in Indian entertainment. Big films. Record box office numbers. Viral songs. And most importantly, unexpected collaborations. Some of these collaborations were musical. Some were on screen. Some crossed borders. And some crossed industries completely. Fans did not see them coming. But once they arrived, they stayed in conversations all year long.
From Punjabi music meeting global rap, to Hollywood joining Indian melodies, and even a tech billionaire stepping into Indian television, 2025 truly belonged to collaborations.
Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind
If one collaboration clearly stood above the rest, it was Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind coming together for the song Ez-Ez. The track was released as part of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. The response was instant and massive. Actor Ranveer Singh himself called it "The Biggest Collab of 2025." The song blended Punjabi grit with English rap. Diljit opened the track with powerful Punjabi lines. They described a fearless and dangerous persona. Guns. Rivalries. Power. And dominance. The lyrics reflected Ranveer Singh’s character in the film.
Hanumankind then took over with English verses. His lines spoke about death. Fear. Inner demons. Meaning of life. And courage. The repeated line, "ready or not," felt like a challenge to the listener. The music was composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The makers released the track just days before the film’s theatrical release. The timing worked perfectly. The song became a talking point across platforms. Punjabi music fans. Rap listeners. Film audiences. Everyone connected with it. This collaboration did not just create a hit song. It created a moment.
Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh
Another major collaboration of 2025 came from across the world. Ed Sheeran teamed up with Arijit Singh for a remix of the song Sapphire. This version blended English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics. Both singers switched languages smoothly. The song felt global but rooted. The collaboration happened after Ed Sheeran visited India with his father. He worked with Arijit Singh in his hometown. Ed later described the experience as a "pilgrimage of music."
The original version of Sapphire had already made history. It became the first English song to top Spotify India since 2021. Its music video featured Arijit Singh and even Shah Rukh Khan. It crossed 130 million YouTube views and 1.5 billion TikTok views. The remix took things further. It showed how music has no borders. Two artists. Two cultures. One sound.
Fresh On-Screen Pairings That Won Hearts
Collaborations were not limited to music. Cinema also delivered powerful new pairings in 2025.
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna came together in the historical epic Chhaava. Their pairing surprised many. But it worked beautifully. Vicky brought strength and intensity. Rashmika brought emotional depth. Their chemistry grounded the epic story. It made the film feel personal and human. Audiences connected with their vulnerability. The pairing elevated the film beyond a typical historical drama.
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon
Another fresh pairing came from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film relied heavily on their chemistry. Their relationship anchored the story. It stayed with audiences long after the film ended. The collaboration felt natural. Honest. And emotionally strong.
Bill Gates and Indian Television
One of the most surprising collaborations of 2025 came from outside entertainment. Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, made a special virtual appearance on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. In a promo shared by StarPlus, Gates greeted Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, with "Jai Shri Krishna." Fans could hardly believe it.
The cameo was tied to a message about health, empathy, and change, especially focusing on mothers and children. The collaboration brought together two very different worlds. Global technology. And Indian daily soaps. The second season of the iconic show already carried nostalgia.
Why 2025 Belonged to Collaborations
What made 2025 special was not just star power. It was the unexpected nature of these partnerships. Punjabi folk met English rap. Indian melody met global pop. Historical cinema met emotional realism. Technology met television drama. Each collaboration felt genuine. Audiences responded because these projects respected both sides.
A Year to Remember
As 2025 comes to an end, these collaborations stand out as cultural moments. The biggest collab of the year may still be debated. But together, these collaborations defined the year. And raised expectations for what comes next.
Read More
- Avatar - Fire and Ash Opening Day Box Office Prediction: Can James Cameron's Next Epic Join $2 Billion Club Again?
- SS Rajamouli's Big Questions To James Cameron After Watching Avatar Fire And Ash: From Jake Sully's Dilemma To AI Fears
- Ez-Ez Lyrics Explained: Makers Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Unveil New Track, Billed As The 'Biggest Collab Of 2025'