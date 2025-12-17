ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025: Celebrity Divorces And Separations That Made Headlines This Year

Hyderabad: The year 2025 proved unlucky for many celebrity couples. This year witnessed famous and well off people struggling in relationships. Fame, work pressure, and personal issues often take a heavy toll on personal relationships, and our favourite celeb couples were no different.

Many couples who once looked happy decided to separate. Some ended their marriages legally. Others called off weddings or chose to live apart. Social media posts, court cases, and public statements kept these stories in the news throughout the year.

Below is a closer look at the celebrity separations of 2025.

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

One of the most discussed divorces of the year was between choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple married in December 2020 and quickly became popular online. However, by late 2024, rumours of trouble started to appear.

In March 2025, they officially ended their marriage through mutual consent. The divorce created a lot of noise due to reports about alimony and social media speculation. Chahal's public appearances and online posts became talking points, while Dhanashree maintained silence. Despite the noise, both chose not to openly discuss the reasons behind their separation.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

Another shocking moment came when the wedding of music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. Their engagement had been celebrated widely, and fans were looking forward to the wedding. Just a day before the ceremony, the wedding was postponed due to a family medical emergency.

A few weeks later, the couple confirmed that they had decided not to go ahead with the marriage. They cited personal and family reasons. Their decision was heartbreaking for fans. The two unfollowing each other on social media made it clear that the relationship had ended.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

Actress Celina Jaitly's separation from her husband Peter Haag was one of the most serious cases this year. Celina filed for divorce in Mumbai and accused her husband of domestic violence, cruelty, and emotional manipulation. She also asked for compensation for loss of income and property.

Peter Haag had already filed for divorce in Austria earlier in the year. The couple married in 2011 and have three children. Celina spoke openly about her pain through social media, making her separation one of the most emotional stories of 2025.

Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam

Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan announced her divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in November. Their marriage lasted around a year. Meera spoke confidently about choosing peace and self-respect. This was her third marriage. Her honesty sparked many conversations online.