Yearender 2025: Celebrity Divorces And Separations That Made Headlines This Year
2025 saw several celebrity divorces and breakups across Bollywood and Hollywood.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 proved unlucky for many celebrity couples. This year witnessed famous and well off people struggling in relationships. Fame, work pressure, and personal issues often take a heavy toll on personal relationships, and our favourite celeb couples were no different.
Many couples who once looked happy decided to separate. Some ended their marriages legally. Others called off weddings or chose to live apart. Social media posts, court cases, and public statements kept these stories in the news throughout the year.
Below is a closer look at the celebrity separations of 2025.
Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal
One of the most discussed divorces of the year was between choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple married in December 2020 and quickly became popular online. However, by late 2024, rumours of trouble started to appear.
In March 2025, they officially ended their marriage through mutual consent. The divorce created a lot of noise due to reports about alimony and social media speculation. Chahal's public appearances and online posts became talking points, while Dhanashree maintained silence. Despite the noise, both chose not to openly discuss the reasons behind their separation.
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana
Another shocking moment came when the wedding of music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. Their engagement had been celebrated widely, and fans were looking forward to the wedding. Just a day before the ceremony, the wedding was postponed due to a family medical emergency.
A few weeks later, the couple confirmed that they had decided not to go ahead with the marriage. They cited personal and family reasons. Their decision was heartbreaking for fans. The two unfollowing each other on social media made it clear that the relationship had ended.
Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag
Actress Celina Jaitly's separation from her husband Peter Haag was one of the most serious cases this year. Celina filed for divorce in Mumbai and accused her husband of domestic violence, cruelty, and emotional manipulation. She also asked for compensation for loss of income and property.
Peter Haag had already filed for divorce in Austria earlier in the year. The couple married in 2011 and have three children. Celina spoke openly about her pain through social media, making her separation one of the most emotional stories of 2025.
Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam
Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan announced her divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in November. Their marriage lasted around a year. Meera spoke confidently about choosing peace and self-respect. This was her third marriage. Her honesty sparked many conversations online.
Rahul Deshpande and Neha
Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife Neha also ended their marriage in 2025. After 17 years together, the couple announced their separation on social media. They stated clearly that they would continue to co-parent their daughter with love and mutual respect.
Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey
Television actress Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey finalised their divorce in February 2025. The couple had been married for over two decades. Sadly, just two months later, Piyush passed away after a long illness.
Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai
Television actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai also parted ways this year. After nine years of marriage, they announced their separation in April. The couple shared that they had been living separately for over a year before taking the final step. Their decision was mutual and respectful.
Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth
Popular television couple Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth surprised fans when they announced their separation in June 2025. After 16 years of marriage, they decided to move on.
Hollywood Celebrity Separations in 2025
Hollywood also saw several major breakups in 2025. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially finalised their divorce in February. Their love story had once given fans hope in second chances. After reuniting years later and marrying in 2021, many believed they were meant to last. However, differences grew over time. The divorce was handled legally and quietly. Both chose to move forward without public blame.
Another surprising separation was between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. After 19 years of marriage, Nicole filed for divorce in September. The couple share two daughters and were long seen as one of Hollywood's strongest pairs. Their separation agreement focused heavily on their children. Both Nicole and Keith avoided public statements and chose privacy during the process.
Actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson also finalised their divorce in May 2025. Married since 2019, they share a young daughter. Their divorce proceedings were public and involved discussions about custody and finances. In the end, they agreed on joint custody and shared responsibilities.
Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their relationship after nine years of being together. They had been engaged since 2019 and share a daughter. In their joint statement, they said they would continue to co-parent and remain connected as a family. Their breakup was respectful and mature.
