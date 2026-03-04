ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash's Toxic Release Delayed; Makers Cite Middle East Uncertainty, New Date Announced

In their statement, the makers said, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."

Hyderabad: The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially announced that the film's release has been postponed. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, will now arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. The team shared the news with fans through a heartfelt note, explaining the reason behind the delay.

"Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies," they added.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead role as Raya. The teaser, which was released in January, created a lot of buzz. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip opened in a cemetery with loud gunfire. It showed Yash as a calm but fearless man holding a Tommy gun. The final moment of the teaser had him saying, "Daddy's home," leaving fans thrilled.

The film has a strong line-up of female cast. Nayanthara plays Ganga, a powerful character who shifts the balance of power in the story. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, sharp and dangerous. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a charming yet mysterious woman. Kiara Advani is seen as Nadia, calm but deeply emotional, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a woman with quiet control. With its stylish action, strong characters, and global vision, Toxic promises to be more than just an action film. It aims to tell a story that connects with audiences everywhere.