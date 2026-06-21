ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash's Toxic Locks New Release Date, To Hit Theatres Amid Competition From The Paradise, Vvan And Eetha

The announcement was made with a striking new poster featuring Yash in dual avatars named Raya and Ticket. The poster offers a fresh glimpse into the film's dark and layered world. Rather than presenting a traditional father-son relationship, the promotional material hints at a story filled with tension, power struggles and emotional complexity. Yash shared the update on social media with the caption, "Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026."

Hyderabad: Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally has a new release date. After months of speculation, delays and even rumours about the project being shelved, the makers have officially announced that the film will hit cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks her first collaboration with the Kannada superstar. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Interestingly, the August 26 release places Toxic in one of the most lucrative festive corridors of 2026. The extended holiday period includes Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid and Raksha Bandhan, giving the film a significant opportunity to attract audiences across markets. Its mid-week release strategy could help it build momentum before the weekend rush begins.

The move also helps Toxic avoid a direct opening-day clash with another highly anticipated pan-India film, Nani's The Paradise, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 21. Directed by Srikanth Odela and backed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, The Paradise is expected to enjoy a strong start during its first few days. By releasing five days later, Toxic gets its own launch window while still benefiting from the festive season.

However, the road ahead is far from easy. Just two days after Toxic arrives, Bollywood's folklore-driven mystery thriller Vvan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set for release on August 28. The same day will also see the arrival of Eetha, the Shraddha Kapoor-led biographical drama based on legendary folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While Toxic has successfully avoided a head-on clash, it will still face intense competition during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.