ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic: Yash Starrer Secures Massive Distribution Deals Despite Teaser Backlash And Religious Objection

Hyderabad: Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is making headlines for two very different reasons. On one side, the film has secured big distribution deals across India and overseas. On the other side, it is facing controversy over its teaser, with a Christian group filing a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Let us first talk about the big business news. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared that Anil Thadani's AA Films will distribute Toxic in North India and Nepal. This marks a reunion between AA Films and Yash after the huge success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Calling it a strong collaboration, Adarsh wrote that AA Films is "one of India's most influential distribution houses."

Another trade analyst described the partnership as "Pan-India forces unite." Anil Thadani praised the film and said in a statement, "Toxic is designed for the big screen with scale, depth and technical finesse Indian audiences are hungry for." He also added that Yash "pushes the envelope even further" with this project.

The film has also locked a record-breaking overseas deal. The makers have partnered with Phars Film for international distribution of the Indian-language versions. The deal is valued at Rs 105 crore on a commission basis. It includes the Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions. The English version is not part of this deal. Producer Venkat K Narayana's statement read, "Toxic has been conceived as a film with a broad cinematic language. For a project of this size, it was important to work with an overseas partner that has strong reach and experience."