ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash's Mother Hits Back At Allu Aravind's 'Who Was He Before KGF?' Remark

The controversy goes back to 2023, when Allu Aravind was discussing the success of KGF and Yash's rise following the franchise. His "Who was Yash before KGF?" remark did not go down well with Yash's fans at the time. The comment has now returned to the spotlight amid the buzz surrounding Yash's latest film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Speaking at a recent press meet, Pushpa made it clear that Yash was already an established name in Kannada cinema long before KGF turned him into a pan-India star. She said her son's success was the result of years of work and several successful films, rather than something that happened overnight.

Hyderabad: Yash's mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, has strongly defended her son's journey to stardom after an old remark by veteran producer Allu Aravind resurfaced online. Aravind's 2023 comment questioning who Yash was before the blockbuster KGF franchise has once again sparked discussion among fans.

Without directly naming Aravind, Pushpa responded to the remark by highlighting her son's achievements before KGF. She pointed out that Yash had already delivered several successful films in Kannada cinema and had built a loyal audience through years of hard work. "Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him," she said.

Pushpa also stressed that Yash's rise was built over many years. According to her, KGF did not make his career but gave him a much bigger platform and introduced him to audiences across India. "Yash has built his position by working hard for years and giving successful films in the Kannada cinema," she added.

Yash himself had earlier addressed Aravind's remark during an appearance on a news channel. Rather than turning the issue into a personal fight, the actor spoke about the contribution of an entire film team. "I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work," Yash had said. The actor also credited audiences for the success of a film, noting that viewers can recognise quality work and decide what connects with them.

Yash's journey from Kannada cinema to the national spotlight has been closely linked with KGF. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part franchise transformed him into one of Indian cinema's most recognised stars. However, his career already had several popular Kannada films before the 2018 release of KGF: Chapter 1.

His latest release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has added another chapter to his box office run. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Released on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, Toxic has attracted attention for its dark tone, violence and adult content. The film has received mixed reactions, but it has continued to draw audiences at the box office.