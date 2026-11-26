ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Wants To Revive Kirataka 2, Reveals Why It Was Shelved Despite Being 40% Complete

Yash Wants To Bring Back Kirataka 2, Reveals Why The Film Was Shelved Despite Being 40% Complete ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Could Yash be returning to his much-loved rural avatar in Kirataka 2? The actor has expressed his desire to revive the long-shelved sequel to his 2011 Kannada film Kirataka. Interestingly, the project had already gone on floors several years ago, with the team completing a part of the shoot before putting it on hold. Now, Yash’s latest comments have raised hopes among fans who have been waiting to see the sequel.

During one of Ramayana’s promotional events, Yash spoke about Kirataka 2 and his connection with the story. The actor revealed that the team had finalised the script and even started shooting the film. However, the project could not move forward due to other work commitments. Despite the long delay, Yash has not lost interest in the sequel and wants to return to it someday.

The sequel was earlier announced under the title My Name Is Kirataka in 2018. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film was planned as one of Yash’s projects after the success of KGF: Chapter 1. However, Yash’s growing popularity after KGF changed his career plans. The actor had to focus on KGF: Chapter 2, which required him to maintain a particular look for his character. Reportedly, around 40 per cent of Kirataka 2 had been shot before the project was put on hold. Yash also explained that the two films required completely different looks. While Kirataka 2 needed him to be clean-shaven, his character in KGF: Chapter 2 required a beard. Changing his appearance for the sequel would have affected the shooting schedule of the KGF film. He therefore decided to complete the larger project first and give its team enough time for post-production.