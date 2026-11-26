Yash Wants To Revive Kirataka 2, Reveals Why It Was Shelved Despite Being 40% Complete
Yash has expressed interest in reviving Kirataka 2, revealing that the long-delayed sequel had already gone on floors before being put on hold.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Could Yash be returning to his much-loved rural avatar in Kirataka 2? The actor has expressed his desire to revive the long-shelved sequel to his 2011 Kannada film Kirataka. Interestingly, the project had already gone on floors several years ago, with the team completing a part of the shoot before putting it on hold. Now, Yash’s latest comments have raised hopes among fans who have been waiting to see the sequel.
During one of Ramayana’s promotional events, Yash spoke about Kirataka 2 and his connection with the story. The actor revealed that the team had finalised the script and even started shooting the film. However, the project could not move forward due to other work commitments. Despite the long delay, Yash has not lost interest in the sequel and wants to return to it someday.
The sequel was earlier announced under the title My Name Is Kirataka in 2018. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film was planned as one of Yash’s projects after the success of KGF: Chapter 1. However, Yash’s growing popularity after KGF changed his career plans. The actor had to focus on KGF: Chapter 2, which required him to maintain a particular look for his character. Reportedly, around 40 per cent of Kirataka 2 had been shot before the project was put on hold.
Yash also explained that the two films required completely different looks. While Kirataka 2 needed him to be clean-shaven, his character in KGF: Chapter 2 required a beard. Changing his appearance for the sequel would have affected the shooting schedule of the KGF film. He therefore decided to complete the larger project first and give its team enough time for post-production.
Director Anil Kumar had also spoken about the film’s delay in a 2024 interview. He revealed that the team had shot for around 20 days before the project was stopped. According to him, the story was deeply connected to the Mandya-Mysuru region, its culture and local dialect. He also said that Yash was emotionally attached to the subject and wanted to keep its rural setting intact.
Anil further revealed that Yash had expressed his wish to make the film someday. The actor was also reportedly not interested in giving the story to another actor, as he wanted to be part of the project himself.
Kirataka was released in 2011 and directed by Pradeep Raj. The film starred Yash and Oviya in lead roles. It followed a mischievous village boy whose love story unfolds amid rivalry between two neighbouring villages. The romantic comedy received attention for its rural setting, humour and Yash’s performance. It also remains one of the films that helped him build a strong fan base in Kannada cinema.