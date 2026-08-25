ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Visits Dharmasthala Ahead Of Toxic Release, To Offer Earthen Votive At Surya Temple

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Rocking Star Yash has visited Mangaluru ahead of the worldwide release of his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Chennai on Tuesday and is expected to visit Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and Surya Sadashiva Temple.

Yash was welcomed at the airport by fans and local leaders, who greeted him with bouquets and loud cheers. From Mangaluru, the actor will travel to Dharmasthala to seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha and offer special prayers. He will then visit the Surya Temple, where he is expected to offer an earthen votive.

Yash at Mangalore Airport (Photo: ETV Bharat)

NSUI president Suhan Alva, who was present at the airport, told ETV Bharat, “Actor Yash arrived directly at Mangaluru Airport from Chennai. From here, he will travel to Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and Surya Sadashiva Temple to offer special prayers. After completing the temple visits, he will leave directly from Mangaluru Airport for Kochi at 4 pm to attend a promotional event for Toxic.”