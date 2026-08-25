Yash Visits Dharmasthala Ahead Of Toxic Release, To Offer Earthen Votive At Surya Temple
Ahead of Toxic's worldwide release, Yash visited Mangaluru and is set to seek blessings at Dharmasthala and make a special offering.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Rocking Star Yash has visited Mangaluru ahead of the worldwide release of his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Chennai on Tuesday and is expected to visit Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and Surya Sadashiva Temple.
Yash was welcomed at the airport by fans and local leaders, who greeted him with bouquets and loud cheers. From Mangaluru, the actor will travel to Dharmasthala to seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha and offer special prayers. He will then visit the Surya Temple, where he is expected to offer an earthen votive.
NSUI president Suhan Alva, who was present at the airport, told ETV Bharat, “Actor Yash arrived directly at Mangaluru Airport from Chennai. From here, he will travel to Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and Surya Sadashiva Temple to offer special prayers. After completing the temple visits, he will leave directly from Mangaluru Airport for Kochi at 4 pm to attend a promotional event for Toxic.”
Yash has been following the tradition of visiting Dharmasthala before the release of his films for several years. He has once again continued the practice ahead of Toxic.
The actor had also visited Surya Sadashiva Temple with his wife, Radhika Pandit, in August 2024. Producer Venkat K Narayana had accompanied them. At the time, Yash offered an earthen representation of a film reel of his family as a vow for the success of his film.
Surya Sadashiva Temple is known for its tradition of earthen offerings. Devotees offer clay figures representing their wishes after those wishes are fulfilled. Yash is expected to make another such offering during his visit, although details about what the figurine will represent are not known yet.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and is set to release worldwide tomorrow, August 26, 2026.