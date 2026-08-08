ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Trailer Release Time: Here's When Much-awaited Glimpse Drops From Yash Starrer

Taking to social media, KVN Productions, one of the banners behind the film, revealed Toxic trailer release time. The glimpse will be unveiled today at 7.01 PM in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The makers delighted fans with an explosive poster from the film featuring Yash in action mode.

Hyderabad: Anticipation for Yash's upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has intensified ever since the makers announced that the trailer will premiere today. The countdown for the Toxic trailer release has begun as Toxic team revealed when the much-awaited glimpse will premiere.

The first look of Toxic was released on January 8 to mark Yash's birthday. The promotional asset was a mix of action sequences and intimate scenes. The initial clip garnered a mixed reaction online. The film also faced backlash from the National Christian Federation. Karnataka State Commission for Women also wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requesting action over explicit and intimate scenes in the film's teaser.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is written and shot in both Kannada and English. It will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Yash aside, the cast includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.

Toxic will mark Yash's comeback to the big screens after over 4 years since KGF 2. Actor-producer Yash is making significant strides in the film industry by expanding his business operations. The actor who turned producer with Toxic, is now entering the distribution sector in Karnataka which will enable him to have direct control over the film's theatrical release in his home market. Toxic is set to have the largest release in Karnataka's history, featuring a record number of screens and Day One shows, particularly in Bengaluru. The film will hit big screens on August 26 after multiple delays.