Yash Reveals Family Was Against Him Playing 'Much-Hated' Ravana In Ramayana: 'The Moment I Wore The Crown...'
Yash reveals why he chose to play Ravana in Ramayana despite concerns from family and friends, explaining how the character's crown changed his perspective.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana finally arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama has opened on a strong note, earning a worldwide gross of Rs 155 crore on its first day. A day after its release, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how the team brought Ravana to life, with actor Yash talking about his decision to play the character.
Playing Ravana was not an easy choice for Yash. The character is widely seen as one of the most hated figures in the Ramayana. Even his family and friends questioned his decision to take up the role. However, the actor was clear about why he wanted to play Ravana and believed that the story was bigger than his image as a star.
In the video, Yash said, "None of my friends or family, or everybody, were like, ‘Why do you want to play Ravana?’" He also spoke about the concern that people might find it difficult to accept him in a negative role after seeing him as a popular star. Yash said, "The only challenge was people thought okay you are loved by people and if you’re doing a character which is so much hated, people won’t be able to really celebrate you also, appreciate you also."
However, the actor was ready to take that chance. He added, "I said, yeah, but that’s how the story should be, because I know the stardom and all of these things are fine, but by the end of the day none of us is bigger than Ramayana."
Yash also explained that he did not see Ravana as a simple villain. According to him, the character has many sides, and understanding those sides was important before bringing him to the screen.
"We need to understand that it’s not a straight villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain, and then there’s always a conflict between your mind and your heart," he said.
The actor further shared how he began to connect with the character during the preparation for the film. "The moment I wore those costumes, I don’t know, something about that crown, the moment I wore it, I kind of felt like I’m Ravana," Yash said.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and co-star Ranbir Kapoor also praised Yash’s performance. Ranbir said the team needed someone with a larger-than-life image and strong screen presence to play Ravana. He also described Yash’s portrayal as a new and complex understanding of the character.
Yash’s Decision To Co-Produce And Star In Ramayana
Apart from taking on the role of Ravana, Yash has also joined the project as a co-producer through his production company, Monster Mind Creations. This makes his decision particularly important, as he has both acting and production responsibilities in the film.
His previous film, Toxic, also saw him take on both roles. However, the film reportedly struggled at the box office. Made on an estimated production budget of Rs 500-1000 crore, it earned between Rs 320 crore and Rs 341.39 crore worldwide, leading to heavy losses. While its final box-office performance was below expectations, the film still remained among the notable Kannada releases of the year.
With Ramayana, Yash has once again taken on the responsibility of acting and co-producing a big-budget film. However, this time, he is also playing a character that is very different from the heroes audiences usually associate with him. His decision to play Ravana could therefore be a major test, both as an actor and as a producer. The audience’s response to his portrayal will be important, especially given the expectations surrounding the film.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is planned as a two-part film with a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. During the film’s trailer launch in Bengaluru in October, Yash clarified that the amount covers both parts, including post-production and promotional expenses.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Shobana and Kunal Kapoor in important roles. The music and background score have been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The second part of Ramayana is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.