ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Reveals Family Was Against Him Playing 'Much-Hated' Ravana In Ramayana: 'The Moment I Wore The Crown...'

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Ramayana finally arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama has opened on a strong note, earning a worldwide gross of Rs 155 crore on its first day. A day after its release, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how the team brought Ravana to life, with actor Yash talking about his decision to play the character.

Playing Ravana was not an easy choice for Yash. The character is widely seen as one of the most hated figures in the Ramayana. Even his family and friends questioned his decision to take up the role. However, the actor was clear about why he wanted to play Ravana and believed that the story was bigger than his image as a star.

In the video, Yash said, "None of my friends or family, or everybody, were like, ‘Why do you want to play Ravana?’" He also spoke about the concern that people might find it difficult to accept him in a negative role after seeing him as a popular star. Yash said, "The only challenge was people thought okay you are loved by people and if you’re doing a character which is so much hated, people won’t be able to really celebrate you also, appreciate you also."

However, the actor was ready to take that chance. He added, "I said, yeah, but that’s how the story should be, because I know the stardom and all of these things are fine, but by the end of the day none of us is bigger than Ramayana."

Yash also explained that he did not see Ravana as a simple villain. According to him, the character has many sides, and understanding those sides was important before bringing him to the screen.

"We need to understand that it’s not a straight villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain, and then there’s always a conflict between your mind and your heart," he said.

The actor further shared how he began to connect with the character during the preparation for the film. "The moment I wore those costumes, I don’t know, something about that crown, the moment I wore it, I kind of felt like I’m Ravana," Yash said.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and co-star Ranbir Kapoor also praised Yash’s performance. Ranbir said the team needed someone with a larger-than-life image and strong screen presence to play Ravana. He also described Yash’s portrayal as a new and complex understanding of the character.