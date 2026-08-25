ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Reacts To Toxic Receiving Strong Response In Advance Bookings: 'God's Blessing, Support Of The People'

Yash Reacts To Toxic Receiving Strong Response In Advance Bookings ( Photo: ETV Bharat )

Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada): Rocking Star Yash visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple on Tuesday, a day before the worldwide release of his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the actor shared details about his visit and said he comes to the temple before every film to seek God’s blessings. Yash arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Chennai in the morning before heading to Dharmasthala. He was warmly welcomed by Harshendra Kumar, one of the prominent members of the temple administration. Yash later received the blessings of Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade before entering the temple for darshan. The actor spent around 15 minutes near the sanctum sanctorum, offering special prayers for the success of Toxic. After completing his prayers, Yash spoke to the media and wished well for everyone. Yash Seeks Blessings At Dharmasthala Ahead Of Toxic Release (Video Source: ETV Bharat)