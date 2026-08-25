Yash Reacts To Toxic Receiving Strong Response In Advance Bookings: 'God's Blessing, Support Of The People'
Ahead of Toxic's release, Yash visited Dharmasthala and offered prayers, crediting God's blessings and audience support for the film's strong advance bookings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada): Rocking Star Yash visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple on Tuesday, a day before the worldwide release of his much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the actor shared details about his visit and said he comes to the temple before every film to seek God’s blessings.
Yash arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Chennai in the morning before heading to Dharmasthala. He was warmly welcomed by Harshendra Kumar, one of the prominent members of the temple administration. Yash later received the blessings of Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade before entering the temple for darshan.
The actor spent around 15 minutes near the sanctum sanctorum, offering special prayers for the success of Toxic. After completing his prayers, Yash spoke to the media and wished well for everyone.
Explaining why he visits Dharmasthala before his films, Yash told ETV Bharat, “I visit Sri Kshetra every year and seek God’s blessings. I come before every film every year. This time, I arrived a little late due to work pressure. I completed all my work and came here. May God do good for everyone. May we have the blessings of the people. May God’s grace be upon everyone.”
Toxic has been receiving a strong response in advance bookings. When asked about the film reportedly setting records before its release, Yash told ETV Bharat, “Everything is God’s blessing. It is the support of the people. We have only done our work.”
A large number of fans gathered around the temple after learning about Yash’s visit. The actor greeted them by waving his hand and acknowledged their excitement.
Toxic is scheduled to release worldwide tomorrow across more than 12,000 screens. The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board without any cuts. It has a reported runtime of around three hours and 14 minutes.
Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.