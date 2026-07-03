ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Once Said He Avoided Scenes He Couldn't Watch With His Parents; Toxic Has Fans Asking What Changed

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Yash became a household name across India with the KGF films. However, long before that, he had already built a successful career in Karnataka with films like Googly, Gajakesari and Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Over the years, the actor has also been known for his family-friendly image and the values he spoke about in interviews.

Now, an old interview of Yash has resurfaced online after the release of the teaser of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Many social media users are comparing his old statements with the bold tone of the new teaser.

During his appearance on Ramesh Aravind's talk show Weekend With Ramesh in 2014, Yash had spoken about filming romantic scenes. He said that he was never comfortable while shooting such sequences.

"People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene," Yash had said, adding that he would get nervous while filming them.

The actor also revealed that he followed one personal rule while choosing scenes for his films. "Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won't do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers."

Yash even recalled that he would "freak out" when directors asked him to pull the heroine's saree in a scene. He joked that his mother often told him he did not know how to perform romantic scenes properly.