Yash Once Said He Avoided Scenes He Couldn't Watch With His Parents; Toxic Has Fans Asking What Changed
Yash's old interview about avoiding scenes that could make his parents uncomfortable has resurfaced after the Toxic teaser, sparking debate over his changing on-screen choices.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Yash became a household name across India with the KGF films. However, long before that, he had already built a successful career in Karnataka with films like Googly, Gajakesari and Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Over the years, the actor has also been known for his family-friendly image and the values he spoke about in interviews.
Now, an old interview of Yash has resurfaced online after the release of the teaser of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Many social media users are comparing his old statements with the bold tone of the new teaser.
During his appearance on Ramesh Aravind's talk show Weekend With Ramesh in 2014, Yash had spoken about filming romantic scenes. He said that he was never comfortable while shooting such sequences.
"People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene," Yash had said, adding that he would get nervous while filming them.
The actor also revealed that he followed one personal rule while choosing scenes for his films. "Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won't do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers."
Yash even recalled that he would "freak out" when directors asked him to pull the heroine's saree in a scene. He joked that his mother often told him he did not know how to perform romantic scenes properly.
However, after the Toxic teaser was released, many fans brought back this old interview and questioned whether the actor had changed his approach.
One X user wrote, "But Yash said he would never do the movies which will make his parents uncomfortable," while sharing screenshots from the teaser.
But but Yash said he would never do the movies which will make his parents uncomfortable 😭 pic.twitter.com/bvpuNmqy7B— feryy (@ffspari) July 1, 2026
Another user defended actress Kiara Advani, who has been facing criticism over the teaser, saying, "You didn't say the same about Yash's family being comfortable watching Yash do all of this. While he himself had mentioned in an interview that he'll choose roles that families are comfortable watching together."
Another post pointed out the different reactions faced by male and female actors, claiming that women are judged more harshly than men for similar on-screen choices.
A netizen wrote, "Then - Yash in weekend with Ramesh - I will not make any movies which I can't see with my parents. Now - Ladies and ladies."
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled to release on August 26.
Interestingly, the teaser itself carries a warning asking children to stay away, requesting parents and grandparents to keep them away as well, making many fans feel that the film is very different from the kind of on-screen choices Yash had once said he preferred.