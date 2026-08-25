ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Prediction Day 1: Yash Starrer Targets Dhurandhar 2's Benchmark, Eyes Rs 100-130 Cr Opening

Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit theatres on Wednesday, August 26. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster action-drama has created strong buzz ahead of its release. Its advance booking numbers have also given the film a big start even before its first show. With expectations high, the big question now is how much Toxic can earn on Day 1 and whether it can come close to the opening of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Toxic Day 1 Box Office Prediction

Toxic is expected to take a strong start at the box office. Based on its current advance booking trend, the Yash-starrer could earn around Rs 100-130 crore on its opening day in India.

The film has already seen a strong response in advance bookings. According to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has sold 13,74,044 tickets across India so far. The bookings have earned around Rs 44.81 crore from 24,330 shows. When blocked seats are included, the advance booking collection stands at around Rs 60.04 crore.

These numbers suggest that the film has a strong chance of opening above the Rs 100 crore mark. However, the final Day 1 collection will depend on how many shows are filled on Wednesday and how the film performs after its morning shows.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking

The advance booking numbers have already put Toxic in a strong position. The film has crossed the advance booking figure reported for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected around Rs 14 crore, including blocked seats, on its first day of advance sales.

The bigger target for Toxic is Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel had reportedly recorded around Rs 62.43 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, on its first day.

Toxic is currently only a few crores away from that figure. Since the latest booking numbers are from the evening and the film still has several hours before its release, the Yash-starrer is expected to cross Dhurandhar 2’s advance booking figure.

This, however, does not mean that Toxic will automatically beat Dhurandhar 2’s Day 1 collection. Advance booking is only one part of the final box office number.

Can Toxic Beat Dhurandhar 2’s Day 1 Collection?