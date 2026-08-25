Toxic Box Office Prediction Day 1: Yash Starrer Targets Dhurandhar 2's Benchmark, Eyes Rs 100-130 Cr Opening
Yash-starrer Toxic is set for a massive opening, with strong advance bookings raising expectations over whether it can challenge Dhurandhar 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit theatres on Wednesday, August 26. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster action-drama has created strong buzz ahead of its release. Its advance booking numbers have also given the film a big start even before its first show. With expectations high, the big question now is how much Toxic can earn on Day 1 and whether it can come close to the opening of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
Toxic Day 1 Box Office Prediction
Toxic is expected to take a strong start at the box office. Based on its current advance booking trend, the Yash-starrer could earn around Rs 100-130 crore on its opening day in India.
The film has already seen a strong response in advance bookings. According to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has sold 13,74,044 tickets across India so far. The bookings have earned around Rs 44.81 crore from 24,330 shows. When blocked seats are included, the advance booking collection stands at around Rs 60.04 crore.
These numbers suggest that the film has a strong chance of opening above the Rs 100 crore mark. However, the final Day 1 collection will depend on how many shows are filled on Wednesday and how the film performs after its morning shows.
Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking
The advance booking numbers have already put Toxic in a strong position. The film has crossed the advance booking figure reported for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected around Rs 14 crore, including blocked seats, on its first day of advance sales.
The bigger target for Toxic is Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel had reportedly recorded around Rs 62.43 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, on its first day.
Toxic is currently only a few crores away from that figure. Since the latest booking numbers are from the evening and the film still has several hours before its release, the Yash-starrer is expected to cross Dhurandhar 2’s advance booking figure.
This, however, does not mean that Toxic will automatically beat Dhurandhar 2’s Day 1 collection. Advance booking is only one part of the final box office number.
Can Toxic Beat Dhurandhar 2’s Day 1 Collection?
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had a massive opening at the box office. The film collected Rs 102.55 crore net in India on Day 1. Its India gross stood at Rs 174.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 226.60 crore.
Toxic is now expected to enter the same range. With its advance booking already showing strong demand, the film has a good chance of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.
Whether it can go beyond Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 102.55 crore India net opening will only be known after the first day is complete. If the film gets strong occupancy throughout the day, especially in the Hindi, Kannada and Telugu markets, it could give a tough fight to the Ranveer Singh-starrer.
Strong Buzz Around Toxic
The buzz around Toxic has grown steadily in the days leading up to its release. The film has been in the news since its trailer was released and has received attention for its action scenes and large-scale production.
The decision to postpone its earlier release date and avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2 also became a talking point. The move has now worked in the film’s favour as Toxic is arriving without a major Bollywood release competing directly with it.
The film is also getting attention in the Hindi market. Early morning shows have been planned in several Hindi-speaking areas, with some shows starting as early as 6 am.
Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.
Toxic Overseas Advance Booking
The film is also getting a strong response in overseas markets. In the UK, Toxic is set to release across more than 400 screens, making it one of the biggest releases for a Kannada film in the market. The film has received an 18+ certificate in the UK because of its violence, injury and sexual violence content.
According to Venky Box Office, Toxic has already grossed around $292,541 from 362 locations and 873 shows, with more than 13,000 tickets sold. In the US, the Kannada and Telugu versions are among the better-performing versions in advance bookings.
If the overseas trend continues along with its strong India opening, Toxic could also cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark on Day 1.
About Toxic
Set in Goa, Toxic follows Raya, played by Yash, a powerful gangster who builds a large criminal empire through violence and betrayal. The story also focuses on his relationship with his sister Ganga, played by Nayanthara, and the people connected to his criminal world.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions, Toxic has been made on a reported budget of around Rs 500 crore.