Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Starrer Struggles, Gets Outperformed By Low-Budget Film Hanuman Ansh
Yash's Toxic crosses Rs 232 crore in India by Day 8, but its sharp slowdown continues as Rs 2-crore budget Hanuman Ansh outperforms it.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing a major slowdown at the box office. After starting its theatrical run with a massive Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, the film’s daily collections have fallen sharply. On its second Wednesday, Toxic has earned Rs 3.16 crore so far, while a much smaller film, Hanuman Ansh, has earned more on the same day.
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8
According to the latest Sacnilk data, Toxic has collected Rs 3.16 crore net in India on Day 8 so far. The figures are live till Wednesday evening, and the final collection is expected to be higher after the night shows are added.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 232.76 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 277.98 crore. The worldwide collection figure is over Rs 320 crore. The film is running across 10,920 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 14.2% on Day 8.
Hanuman Ansh Earns More Than Toxic
Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual film, which is already in its 27th day in theatres, has earned more than Toxic on the same Wednesday so far. Hanuman Ansh is running across 6,182 shows and has recorded a 25% occupancy. In comparison, Toxic has 14.2% occupancy across 10,920 shows.
The difference becomes even more surprising when the budgets of the two films are compared. Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore and has already earned Rs 58.38 crore net so far.
The comparison highlights the sharp slowdown in Toxic’s theatrical run despite its much bigger opening and star power.
Toxic’s Box Office Journey So Far
Toxic had a spectacular start, collecting Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. However, the film could not maintain that pace in the following days.
The film collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. Its Day 4 collection stood at Rs 25.15 crore, followed by Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film then collected Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. With Rs 3.16 crore coming in on Day 8 so far, the film’s daily business has now fallen to single digits.
Why Is Toxic Losing Momentum?
Toxic opened amid huge expectations because of Yash’s popularity, especially after the success of KGF Chapter 2. However, the film received mixed-to-negative reactions from audiences and critics.
Several viewers have criticised its screenplay, slow pacing, excessive violence and long runtime. The negative word of mouth appears to have affected the film after its massive opening. While Toxic has already crossed Rs 200 crore in India net, its declining daily collections remain a concern.
About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film follows Raya, a powerful gangster in Goa and explores his criminal empire and relationship with his sister Ganga.