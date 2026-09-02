ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Starrer Struggles, Gets Outperformed By Low-Budget Film Hanuman Ansh

Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing a major slowdown at the box office. After starting its theatrical run with a massive Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, the film’s daily collections have fallen sharply. On its second Wednesday, Toxic has earned Rs 3.16 crore so far, while a much smaller film, Hanuman Ansh, has earned more on the same day.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the latest Sacnilk data, Toxic has collected Rs 3.16 crore net in India on Day 8 so far. The figures are live till Wednesday evening, and the final collection is expected to be higher after the night shows are added.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 232.76 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 277.98 crore. The worldwide collection figure is over Rs 320 crore. The film is running across 10,920 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 14.2% on Day 8.

Hanuman Ansh Earns More Than Toxic

Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual film, which is already in its 27th day in theatres, has earned more than Toxic on the same Wednesday so far. Hanuman Ansh is running across 6,182 shows and has recorded a 25% occupancy. In comparison, Toxic has 14.2% occupancy across 10,920 shows.