ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash Starrer Drops Again On Monday After Failing To Pick Up Over Weekend

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing its first major weekday test at the box office. After a massive opening of over Rs 100 crore, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has struggled to maintain the same momentum. The film saw a slowdown over the weekend and has now recorded another drop on its first Monday. According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has crossed Rs 219 crore in India net so far, but its Day 6 performance will be closely watched to understand how the film performs during the weekdays. Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Toxic has collected Rs 5.52 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, according to the latest live figures available till Monday evening. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 219.62 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 262.46 crore. The Yash starrer is running across 11,627 shows on Day 6 and has recorded an overall occupancy of 16.2%. The worldwide collection of Toxic currently stands at over Rs 280 crore. However, the Day 6 numbers are still live, and the final Monday collection will be known after all shows are added. Box Office Breakdown Day Collection (India Net) Day 1 (1st Wednesday) Rs 101.10 Cr Day 2 (1st Thursday) Rs 37.65 Cr Day 3 (1st Friday) Rs 27.20 Cr Day 4 (1st Saturday) Rs 25.15 Cr Day 5 (1st Sunday) Rs 23 Cr Day 6 (1st Monday) Rs 5.52 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 219.62 Cr