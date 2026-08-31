Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash Starrer Drops Again On Monday After Failing To Pick Up Over Weekend
Yash's Toxic crosses Rs 219 crore in India but faces a crucial Monday test after collections continued to decline throughout its first weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing its first major weekday test at the box office. After a massive opening of over Rs 100 crore, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has struggled to maintain the same momentum. The film saw a slowdown over the weekend and has now recorded another drop on its first Monday.
According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has crossed Rs 219 crore in India net so far, but its Day 6 performance will be closely watched to understand how the film performs during the weekdays.
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6
Toxic has collected Rs 5.52 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, according to the latest live figures available till Monday evening. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 219.62 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 262.46 crore. The Yash starrer is running across 11,627 shows on Day 6 and has recorded an overall occupancy of 16.2%.
The worldwide collection of Toxic currently stands at over Rs 280 crore. However, the Day 6 numbers are still live, and the final Monday collection will be known after all shows are added.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 101.10 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 37.65 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Friday)
|Rs 27.20 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 25.15 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 23 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Monday)
|Rs 5.52 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 219.62 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Toxic Fails To Maintain Weekend Momentum
Toxic opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1, registering one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema this year. The film came close to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which opened with around Rs 103 crore in India.
However, after its bumper opening, Toxic saw a sharp fall in collections. The film earned Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3.
Many expected the film to pick up over its first weekend. However, that did not happen. Toxic collected Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday, showing that its collections continued to decline even during the weekend. Now, the film has entered its first Monday with Rs 5.52 crore collected so far by the evening.
Can Toxic Pass The Monday Test?
The first Monday is considered important for any major release as it gives a clearer picture of how strongly a film can perform after its opening weekend. Toxic was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film arrived in theatres after multiple delays and generated massive excitement among Yash’s fans.
However, the film received mixed-to-negative reactions from audiences and critics. Several viewers criticised its screenplay, slow pacing, excessive violence and long runtime.
Despite this, the film has managed to cross Rs 200 crore in India net within six days. However, its sharp drop from the opening day has raised questions about its long-term box office run.
About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
Set in Goa, the film follows Raya, a powerful gangster who builds a criminal empire through violence and betrayal. The story also explores his relationship with his sister Ganga, played by Nayanthara.