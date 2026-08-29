ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash's Film Slows Down Despite Saturday; Is Negative Word Of Mouth To Blame?

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is showing signs of a major slowdown at the box office in India. After opening with a massive collection of over Rs 100 crore, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has seen its daily earnings fall sharply over the next few days. Even on its first Saturday, Toxic has not shown the expected growth so far. However, the film has still managed to cross Rs 180 crore in India within four days and has earned over Rs 235 crore worldwide. Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has collected Rs 14.13 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. The figures are live till Saturday evening, and the final collection is expected to increase after the night shows are added. The film had collected Rs 27.20 crore net on Day 3. With the latest Day 4 earnings, Toxic’s total India net collection has reached Rs 180.08 crore. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 214.77 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 235 crore. As of Day 4, Toxic is running across 14,979 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 21.5%. Box Office Breakdown Day Collection (India Net) Day 1 (1st Wednesday) Rs 101.10 Cr Day 2 (1st Thursday) Rs 37.65 Cr Day 3 (1st Friday) Rs 27.20 Cr Day 4 (1st Saturday) Rs 14.13 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 180.08 Cr