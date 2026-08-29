Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash's Film Slows Down Despite Saturday; Is Negative Word Of Mouth To Blame?
Yash's Toxic crosses Rs 180 crore in India and Rs 235 crore worldwide in four days, but continues to slow down despite its first Saturday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is showing signs of a major slowdown at the box office in India. After opening with a massive collection of over Rs 100 crore, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has seen its daily earnings fall sharply over the next few days. Even on its first Saturday, Toxic has not shown the expected growth so far.
However, the film has still managed to cross Rs 180 crore in India within four days and has earned over Rs 235 crore worldwide.
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4
According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has collected Rs 14.13 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. The figures are live till Saturday evening, and the final collection is expected to increase after the night shows are added.
The film had collected Rs 27.20 crore net on Day 3. With the latest Day 4 earnings, Toxic’s total India net collection has reached Rs 180.08 crore. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 214.77 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 235 crore.
As of Day 4, Toxic is running across 14,979 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 21.5%.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 101.10 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 37.65 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Friday)
|Rs 27.20 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 14.13 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 180.08 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Toxic Slows Down On First Saturday
The Day 4 performance is important because Saturday usually brings growth in box office collections. However, Toxic has so far continued its downward trend. The film opened with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. Its collection then dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3.
On its first Saturday, Toxic has collected Rs 14.13 crore so far by the evening. While the final figure will be higher after night shows, the film will need a strong jump in the remaining shows to show significant growth.
Why Is Toxic Struggling At The Box Office?
Toxic is struggling to maintain its high box office numbers after a massive opening day because of highly negative-to-mixed word-of-mouth and poor reviews. While fans initially rushed to theatres on day one due to Yash’s immense star power after KGF 2, subsequent audiences and critics have strongly criticised the movie’s weak screenplay, slow pacing, excessive violence, and a bloated three-hour runtime. This sharp rejection of the story and editing has caused families and casual moviegoers to stay away, leading to a steep, continuous drop in daily ticket sales right after its premiere.
Toxic Achieves Major Milestone In Hindi Market
Despite the slowdown, Toxic has managed to achieve an important milestone in the Hindi market within its first four days. The film has performed strongly across multiple languages, with the Hindi version playing a major role in its overall box office collections. The original Kannada version also received a strong response, especially during the opening days.
With over Rs 180 crore already collected in India, Toxic remains one of the biggest openings of the year. However, its performance over the coming days will be crucial in deciding how far the Yash starrer can go at the box office.
About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film, which released in theatres on August 26, follows Raya, a powerful gangster who builds a criminal empire through violence and betrayal.