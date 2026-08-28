ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer Shows Signs Of Recovery, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

The Day 3 figure is still live, so the final Friday collection is expected to be higher.

With this, Toxic’s total India net collection has reached Rs 158.04 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 188.61 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 190 crore.

According to the latest Sacnilk data, Toxic has collected Rs 19.29 crore net in India on Day 3 so far. The film recorded an occupancy of 22.8% across 16,417 shows so far on Friday.

Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has shown some improvement at the box office after a huge drop on its second day. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has now crossed Rs 158 crore in India net and is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. The film, which opened in theatres on August 26, has also continued to attract audiences despite mixed reactions and social media criticism.

Toxic Recovers After Day 2 Drop

The Day 3 numbers are important for Toxic after the film witnessed a sharp fall on its second day. The Yash starrer opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. However, its Day 2 collection dropped considerably. The film eventually ended Thursday with Rs 37.65 crore net.

With Rs 19.29 crore already coming in on Day 3, Toxic is showing some stability as it enters the weekend. With the weekend now underway, Toxic will need a strong jump in collections to maintain its box-office momentum and move closer to recovering its reported budget.

Despite the drop after Day 1, the film has already crossed Rs 150 crore in India net within three days.

BookMyShow Rating Controversy

Meanwhile, Toxic has also become a topic of discussion on social media over an alleged change in its BookMyShow audience rating.

A Reddit user claimed that the film’s audience rating had disappeared from the platform. According to screenshots shared by the user, Toxic was earlier showing a rating of 5.5/10, while the page later displayed only the number of likes.

The claim led to speculation among viewers, but there has been no official confirmation that the change was connected to the film’s makers. The discussion comes as the film continues to attract attention both for its box-office numbers and its mixed audience response.

About Toxic

Set in Goa, Toxic follows Raya, played by Yash, a powerful gangster who builds a criminal empire through violence and betrayal. The story also explores his relationship with his sister Ganga, played by Nayanthara.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Toxic was released in theatres on August 26 and has been in the news for its action, violence and intimate scenes. Produced by KVN Productions, the film has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore.