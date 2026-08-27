ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's Film Loses Steam After Big Start, Dhurandhar 2 Earns Nearly 5 Times More

Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had a huge opening day, but the film has seen a sharp drop in collections on its second day. The Geetu Mohandas directorial earned Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1, but its Day 2 business has slowed down considerably. As per the latest Sacnilk data, the film has collected over Rs 16 crore net in India so far on Thursday.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has earned Rs 16.48 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 23.9% across 19,413 shows.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 117.58 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 140.20 crore so far. The film has also reportedly collected around Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The Day 2 numbers are still live, so the final collection for Thursday is expected to be higher.

Toxic Sees A Big Drop After Day 1

The film had collected Rs 101.10 crore net on its first day and became one of the biggest Indian openers. However, Day 2 has been much weaker. The overall occupancy has also fallen from the strong levels seen on the opening day.

The film has been receiving mixed reactions from viewers, with trolls and memes also spreading on social media. This could be one of the factors affecting its weekday performance, although it is too early to say how much the response will impact the film’s long-term box office run.