Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's Film Loses Steam After Big Start, Dhurandhar 2 Earns Nearly 5 Times More
Yash's Toxic crosses Rs 117 crore in India after two days, but its sharp Day 2 drop puts it far behind Dhurandhar 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had a huge opening day, but the film has seen a sharp drop in collections on its second day. The Geetu Mohandas directorial earned Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1, but its Day 2 business has slowed down considerably. As per the latest Sacnilk data, the film has collected over Rs 16 crore net in India so far on Thursday.
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has earned Rs 16.48 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 23.9% across 19,413 shows.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 117.58 crore. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 140.20 crore so far. The film has also reportedly collected around Rs 150 crore worldwide.
The Day 2 numbers are still live, so the final collection for Thursday is expected to be higher.
Toxic Sees A Big Drop After Day 1
The film had collected Rs 101.10 crore net on its first day and became one of the biggest Indian openers. However, Day 2 has been much weaker. The overall occupancy has also fallen from the strong levels seen on the opening day.
The film has been receiving mixed reactions from viewers, with trolls and memes also spreading on social media. This could be one of the factors affecting its weekday performance, although it is too early to say how much the response will impact the film’s long-term box office run.
Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 On Day 2
The biggest concern for Toxic is its comparison with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. While Toxic had a strong opening day, it has fallen far behind Dhurandhar 2 on Day 2. The Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 80.72 crore net on its second day, according to Sacnilk's data. In comparison, Toxic has managed Rs 16.48 crore so far.
This means Dhurandhar 2 earned nearly five times more than Toxic on Day 2. The difference is even more striking because Toxic had been expected to challenge Dhurandhar 2 after its opening.
On Day 1, Toxic came close to Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 102.55 crore collection but missed the mark by Rs 1.45 crore. However, the second-day figures have changed the picture.
Can Toxic Recover On The Weekend?
The weekend will now be very important for Toxic. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore in India net and has Rs 117.58 crore in its kitty after two days so far.
The key question is whether the Yash starrer can see a strong jump on Saturday and Sunday. A rise in weekend collections could help the film recover from the Day 2 drop.
About Toxic
Set in Goa, Toxic follows Raya, played by Yash, a powerful gangster who builds a large criminal empire through violence and betrayal. The story also focuses on his relationship with his sister Ganga, played by Nayanthara, and the people connected to his criminal world.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film was released in theatres on August 26 and has been generating discussion for its action, violence and intimate scenes. Produced by KVN Productions, Toxic has been made on a reported budget of around Rs 500 crore.