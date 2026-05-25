Yash In Ramayana, Jr NTR In Dragon: Superstars Choosing Darker, Riskier Roles In 2026
Indian cinema is witnessing a major shift as stars like Yash, Jr NTR and Abhishek Bachchan embrace darker, morally complex and antagonist-driven roles onscreen.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cinema is slowly moving away from the era of perfect heroes. Today, some of the industry's biggest stars are stepping into darker, morally complicated and even completely villainous characters. And interestingly, audiences are loving the change.
From Yash playing Ravana in Ramayana to Jr NTR becoming a ruthless assassin in Dragon, major actors across Bollywood and the South film industries are now experimenting with intense grey-shaded roles. The trend reflects how viewers are becoming more open to layered storytelling and flawed protagonists.
Yash brings a layered Ravana to Ramayana
One of the most talked-about transformations is Yash's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor, who became a pan-India superstar after KGF, is set to play Ravana in the two-part epic film. However, this version of Ravana is not being presented as a simple villain. Reports suggest the film will explore his many dimensions, from being a brilliant scholar and warrior to a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.
Yash is also co-producing the project under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. The first part of Ramayana is expected to release during Diwali 2026. Fans are especially excited to see how the actor balances Ravana's intelligence, ego and emotional depth onscreen.
Jr NTR turns ruthless in Dragon
Jr NTR is also taking a darker route with Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Known for intense action dramas like KGF and Salaar, Neel is reportedly building a brutal global crime story set during the opium trade wars of 1967. In the film, Jr NTR plays Luger, also known as "Dragon," the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The character is described as ruthless, dangerous and morally grey.
Unlike conventional hero-driven films, Dragon appears to place its lead character in a much darker world filled with crime, violence and political tension. The film is scheduled for release on June 11, 2027.
Abhishek Bachchan to face Shah Rukh Khan in King
Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for one of the darkest roles of his career in Siddharth Anand's King. The action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Suhana Khan, while Abhishek reportedly plays the primary antagonist.
The actor is said to portray a sophisticated but menacing mafia boss who locks horns with Khan's character. Reports also suggest Abhishek underwent a noticeable physical transformation for the role, adopting a lean and intimidating look. What makes the casting even more exciting for audiences is that Khan and Abhishek will be seen as rivals onscreen for the first time.
Akshay Kumar surprises fans with Haiwaan
Akshay Kumar, who is mostly associated with action heroes and patriotic roles, is also stepping into villain territory with Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller reunites Akshay with Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.
While Saif plays a blind martial artist trying to protect a child, Akshay reportedly plays a psychopathic killer. The dark and violent role is very different from Akshay's usual screen image, which is one reason the project has already generated strong curiosity online. The film is expected to be released in August 2026.
Vivek Oberoi embraces darkness in Spirit
Vivek Oberoi is also making headlines for his villainous role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas. The actor plays a powerful international drug cartel boss who directly clashes with Prabhas's fierce cop character. Vivek's first-look poster from the film grabbed attention for its intense styling, showing him smoking a cigar while holding a sword. The role is expected to present Vivek in a stylish, dark and dangerous avatar, unlike anything audiences have recently seen from him.
Why audiences are embracing morally grey stars
The growing popularity of villainous and morally complex roles signals a major shift in audience preferences. Viewers today are more interested in layered storytelling than perfect heroes who always do the right thing. Grey characters feel more human, unpredictable and emotionally engaging. For actors, too, such roles offer greater creative freedom and a chance to break away from repetitive heroic formulas.