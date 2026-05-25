ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash In Ramayana, Jr NTR In Dragon: Superstars Choosing Darker, Riskier Roles In 2026

Hyderabad: Indian cinema is slowly moving away from the era of perfect heroes. Today, some of the industry's biggest stars are stepping into darker, morally complicated and even completely villainous characters. And interestingly, audiences are loving the change.

From Yash playing Ravana in Ramayana to Jr NTR becoming a ruthless assassin in Dragon, major actors across Bollywood and the South film industries are now experimenting with intense grey-shaded roles. The trend reflects how viewers are becoming more open to layered storytelling and flawed protagonists.

Yash brings a layered Ravana to Ramayana

One of the most talked-about transformations is Yash's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor, who became a pan-India superstar after KGF, is set to play Ravana in the two-part epic film. However, this version of Ravana is not being presented as a simple villain. Reports suggest the film will explore his many dimensions, from being a brilliant scholar and warrior to a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Yash is also co-producing the project under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. The first part of Ramayana is expected to release during Diwali 2026. Fans are especially excited to see how the actor balances Ravana's intelligence, ego and emotional depth onscreen.

Jr NTR turns ruthless in Dragon

Jr NTR is also taking a darker route with Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Known for intense action dramas like KGF and Salaar, Neel is reportedly building a brutal global crime story set during the opium trade wars of 1967. In the film, Jr NTR plays Luger, also known as "Dragon," the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The character is described as ruthless, dangerous and morally grey.