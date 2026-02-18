ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash-Starrer Toxic Plot Details Surface Online Ahead Of March Release

"Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal," reads the synopsis on the website.

According to information listed by the film’s UAE distributor, Phars Film, on its official website, the story is set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. The synopsis suggests that the film explores the rise of a feared underworld figure against the backdrop of a changing coastal landscape shaped by crime and colonial hangovers.

Hyderabad: The plot of one of Indian cinema’s most awaited films, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, appears to have surfaced online ahead of its theatrical release. The upcoming gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, is scheduled to hit screens on March 19. Until now, the makers had kept story details tightly under wraps, with only promotional material hinting at a stylised period action saga.

The description further points to themes of power, paranoia and personal downfall. “Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him,” reads the rest of Toxic's synopsis. The film is currently rated 18 TBC, indicating an adults-only classification that is yet to be confirmed.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayan and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Apart from Yash, the cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The project marks Yash's 19th film and his first release after the blockbuster KGF franchise. The film began shooting in 2024 and was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be dubbed and released in other South Indian languages and Hindi.

Earlier promotional material had sparked controversy. After a teaser was released on Yash's birthday on January 8, objections were raised over visuals that some viewers described as explicit. The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women. In February, the Central Board of Film Certification received another complaint from the National Christian Federation, which alleged that the teaser contained obscene imagery and hurt religious sentiments by showing a statue of Archangel Michael during a fight sequence in a cemetery.

Toxic is set for a box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, making March 19 a major date for theatrical releases.