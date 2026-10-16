ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Explains Why Ramayana Makers Are Confidently Talking About Its Rs 4000 Crore Budget

Yash Explains Why Ramayana Makers Are Confidently Talking About Its Rs 4000 Crore Budget ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines for its grand scale, star cast and reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. While the film’s huge budget has become a major talking point, actor Yash has now explained why the makers are openly discussing the amount. According to him, talking about the film’s investment is important to show the strength of Indian cinema to audiences across the world.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, spoke about the subject at the international trailer launch event of Ramayana. He is also co-producing the two-part film through his production company, Monster Mind Creations, along with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios.

During the event, Yash said that Namit was busy handling the film’s business-related work in the US while the promotions had begun in India. He also referred to the discussion around Namit’s earlier statement about the film’s budget, which went viral on social media. Explaining the reason behind highlighting the amount, Yash said, “In India, there is a problem. People don’t like it when you talk confidently. That is what happened with Namit’s statement. But in the West, it’s the total opposite.” He further explained that presenting the film as a small project would not help it gain the attention it deserves in international markets. “If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That’s exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on Rs 4000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.