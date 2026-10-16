Yash Explains Why Ramayana Makers Are Confidently Talking About Its Rs 4000 Crore Budget
Yash explains why the makers of the upcoming film Ramayana are highlighting its Rs 4,000 crore budget to showcase Indian cinema's strength in global markets.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making headlines for its grand scale, star cast and reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. While the film’s huge budget has become a major talking point, actor Yash has now explained why the makers are openly discussing the amount. According to him, talking about the film’s investment is important to show the strength of Indian cinema to audiences across the world.
Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, spoke about the subject at the international trailer launch event of Ramayana. He is also co-producing the two-part film through his production company, Monster Mind Creations, along with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios.
During the event, Yash said that Namit was busy handling the film’s business-related work in the US while the promotions had begun in India. He also referred to the discussion around Namit’s earlier statement about the film’s budget, which went viral on social media.
Explaining the reason behind highlighting the amount, Yash said, “In India, there is a problem. People don’t like it when you talk confidently. That is what happened with Namit’s statement. But in the West, it’s the total opposite.”
He further explained that presenting the film as a small project would not help it gain the attention it deserves in international markets. “If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That’s exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on Rs 4000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.
The actor also clarified that the reported Rs 4,000 crore budget is for both parts of Ramayana, not just the first film. The amount also covers post-production and promotional expenses. The makers are aiming to deliver a film that matches its ambitious scale and can reach audiences worldwide.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will portray Lakshman. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.
The film is being made by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations. DNEG is handling its visual effects, while Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are working together on the music.
The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027. The films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.