'Daddy's Home,' Says Yash In Birthday Drop From Toxic

Hyderabad: The much-awaited glimpse of Yash from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is out on his birthday. The KGF star, who apologised to his fans for not being able to meet them in person on his birthday, treated his admirers with an action-packed glimpse from Toxic, which introduces him as Raya.

Yash is one of the actors who meets his fans in person on his birthday. His loyal fans were looking forward to a meet and greet, but it is the fourth consecutive year when the actor could not do so since he is busy working on big-ticket films like Toxic and Ramayana.

On Yash's 40th birthday, Toxic makers dropped a nearly 3-minute-long glimpse from the film. The video opens at a burial ground where Yash's opponent is bidding a final adieu to his son, expecting a "peaceful burial," while asking if Raya would come. He, however, makes an entry in a swanky car. While the gang outside is curious to know who has come, Yash takes his own sweet time stepping out, as he is busy stealing some romantic moments in the car. Anticipation builds with suggestive shots, and all hell breaks loose once Yash enters the cemetery looking his stylish best, oozing swag, and wielding a gun. The only line he delivers is "Daddy's home." Yes, it is the title of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's buddy comedy. But here, the Rocky Bhai turned Raya means serious business and no laughs.