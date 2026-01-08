'Daddy's Home,' Says Yash In Birthday Drop From Toxic
On Yash's birthday, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups delighted fans with a glimpse from the film introducing the actor as Raya.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST|
Updated : January 8, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited glimpse of Yash from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is out on his birthday. The KGF star, who apologised to his fans for not being able to meet them in person on his birthday, treated his admirers with an action-packed glimpse from Toxic, which introduces him as Raya.
Yash is one of the actors who meets his fans in person on his birthday. His loyal fans were looking forward to a meet and greet, but it is the fourth consecutive year when the actor could not do so since he is busy working on big-ticket films like Toxic and Ramayana.
On Yash's 40th birthday, Toxic makers dropped a nearly 3-minute-long glimpse from the film. The video opens at a burial ground where Yash's opponent is bidding a final adieu to his son, expecting a "peaceful burial," while asking if Raya would come. He, however, makes an entry in a swanky car. While the gang outside is curious to know who has come, Yash takes his own sweet time stepping out, as he is busy stealing some romantic moments in the car. Anticipation builds with suggestive shots, and all hell breaks loose once Yash enters the cemetery looking his stylish best, oozing swag, and wielding a gun. The only line he delivers is "Daddy's home." Yes, it is the title of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's buddy comedy. But here, the Rocky Bhai turned Raya means serious business and no laughs.
Ravi Basrur's music and action choreography by J. J. Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee and Amrit Singh complement each other, while National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi's visuals look impressive. Art directors Mohan B. Kere and Sandeep G. Sharma's world-building too demands attention.
Toxic is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the film with Yash. The film has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.
Earlier, the makers introduced leading ladies Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara with intriguing character posters.
Produced by Venkat K. Under the banners of KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is set to release on March 19. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Yash starrer will lock horns with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.
Read More