Yami Gautam Slams Bollywood's 'Paid Hype' Trend Before Dhurandhar Release, Hrithik Roshan Supports Her Stand

She wrote, "There is something iv been wanting to express for really long, I feel today is that day & I must. This so-called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good 'hype' for a film is created, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay 'them' money feels nothing but kind of extortion. Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor/a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way."

On Thursday, she wrote on X, criticising how people are now paying to create fake hype for films or to stop others from spreading negative posts about them. Yami, who has largely avoided public controversies throughout her career, said she had wanted to address this issue for a long time.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's movie Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, on December 5. And ahead of its release, Aditya's wife, actor Yami Gautam, has raised serious concerns about what she describes as a growing "plague" within the Hindi film industry.

She further mentioned that normalising such practices could have long-term consequences for the industry. "Unfortunately, if anyone feels- it's harmless & let's do it because it's the new 'normal', is mistaken. This monster of a 'trend' is eventually going to bite everyone. If truth is exposed about a million things under the garb of who & what 'success' is over the past 5 years esp, unfortunately, it's not going to be a pretty picture for many," she wrote.

The Haq actor also drew a comparison with the South Indian film industry, saying that such practices are not prevalent there due to stronger unity among them. "In South, no one can dare do such things because the industry stands united on a lot of fronts. I urge our esteemed producers, directors & actors to come together in order to arrest this termite of a culture at this stage itself & discourage it," she further wrote.

"I say this as the wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard work, vision & grit along with his team to create something that I know India shall be proud of. I say this as a deeply concerned member of the fraternity who, like many other industry professionals, wishes to see Indian cinema blossom with its best potential & not the other way around. Let's not kill the joy of filmmaking & presenting it to the world & letting the audience decide what they feel. We need to protect our industry environment," she added.

Among the first to respond to her post was fellow actor Hrithik Roshan, who has previously worked with Yami in Kaabil. Supporting her stance, Hrithik wrote, "More than anything, the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalist's true voice, a chance for them to inform all the creative forces behind a movie what they felt, thought, what they applaud and criticise. Only true opinions have the potential where feedback help us evolve. Their own right to freedom gets unknowingly usurped, and so does our chance of growth. Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?"

Yami was last seen in the courtroom drama Haq, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, which earned favourable reviews and performed well at the box office.