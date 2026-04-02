XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Kitty And Min Ho End Up Together?
Kitty and Min Ho face a breakup, reflect on their feelings, and confront emotions in the finale, leading to a turning point in their relationship.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The third season of XO, Kitty brings a major turning point in Kitty and Min Ho’s story. After two seasons of mixed signals, feelings, and missed chances, Season 3 focuses on whether they can finally understand what they mean to each other. The answer comes in the final episode - but not before the two go through a serious emotional setback.
What is the reason for the problem between Kitty and Min Ho?
Things fall apart in Episode 6 when Kitty misunderstands a situation between Min Ho and their friend Eunice. She thinks Min Ho lied to her, but in reality, Min Ho didn’t lie to Kitty. Kitty didn’t have trust in Min Ho and didn’t ask him. She misunderstood.
This situation creates a big problem for Min Ho. Min Ho had started opening up to Kitty little by little. Trust is important for Min Ho. Kitty didn’t trust Min Ho, and this hurts Min Ho more than anything else. This situation results in their breakup.
“It’s hard for me to even think about them going through a breakup,” Sang Heon Lee said, explaining how deeply it affects Min Ho.
Why the breakup is important
The breakup is painful, but it changes both of them. Kitty starts to realise that she didn’t trust someone who had always shown up for her. She begins to reflect on her actions and what she really feels. “The breakup changes how they see their relationship and each other,” Anna Cathcart said.
Min Ho also takes a step back. Instead of reacting emotionally, he starts understanding his own feelings better. He realises that what he feels for Kitty hasn’t changed.
According to showrunner Valentina Garza, this phase was necessary. “Sometimes we have to experience setbacks… to really realise what’s important,” she said.
What happens in the finale?
The final episode brings everything together. Min Ho decides to express his feelings in a way that feels true to him. Instead of just saying it, he writes a song for Kitty called By My Side.
“That is love right there,” Lee said. “Sometimes there are things that you can’t describe properly, but he did that in a song.”
The song becomes the emotional trigger in the finale. Kitty finally understands how much she means to him. But Min Ho doesn’t stop there.
In a classic romantic moment, he runs to meet her before she leaves. It’s rushed, emotional, and very direct - no more confusion this time. When they meet, both of them are clear about their feelings. “It just all felt so right,” Cathcart said about filming that scene.
What does the final scene mean?
The last scene shows them together on a flight. This scene is significant because it’s similar to Season 1. In the first season, Min Ho had feelings for Kitty, but Kitty didn’t have feelings for Min Ho. This scene is different because they are more at ease and happier. They are more confident about what they want in life. It’s a quiet scene, but it shows the growth of their relationship.
What does this mean for their future?
The story also moves beyond school. Min Ho joins Kitty as she heads to Portland, which is her home. This is a big step, because it means he is entering her world now - not just the one they shared at KISS. “Showing someone your hometown… is so special and intimate,” Cathcart said. It suggests that their relationship is no longer just about feelings in the moment. It’s moving into something more real and long-term.
What does Kitty learn this season?
Kitty begins the season with plans for everything: her future, her goals, even her relationships. But things don’t go according to plan. At the end of the season, she realises that life is not always according to plan. She has come to accept the unknown and learn to listen to her heart better. Garza explained, “You have to be open to the unexpected in life.”
Season 3 focuses less on drama and more on growth. Kitty and Min Ho both have flaws, but they also learn from those flaws. The finale also shows that a relationship isn’t just about liking someone. There’s also the factor of trusting them and the timing. While the finale answers questions, it also shows the change in the two characters and why it’s significant.