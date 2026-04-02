ETV Bharat / entertainment

XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Kitty And Min Ho End Up Together?

Hyderabad: The third season of XO, Kitty brings a major turning point in Kitty and Min Ho’s story. After two seasons of mixed signals, feelings, and missed chances, Season 3 focuses on whether they can finally understand what they mean to each other. The answer comes in the final episode - but not before the two go through a serious emotional setback.

What is the reason for the problem between Kitty and Min Ho?

Things fall apart in Episode 6 when Kitty misunderstands a situation between Min Ho and their friend Eunice. She thinks Min Ho lied to her, but in reality, Min Ho didn’t lie to Kitty. Kitty didn’t have trust in Min Ho and didn’t ask him. She misunderstood.

This situation creates a big problem for Min Ho. Min Ho had started opening up to Kitty little by little. Trust is important for Min Ho. Kitty didn’t trust Min Ho, and this hurts Min Ho more than anything else. This situation results in their breakup.

“It’s hard for me to even think about them going through a breakup,” Sang Heon Lee said, explaining how deeply it affects Min Ho.

Why the breakup is important

The breakup is painful, but it changes both of them. Kitty starts to realise that she didn’t trust someone who had always shown up for her. She begins to reflect on her actions and what she really feels. “The breakup changes how they see their relationship and each other,” Anna Cathcart said.

Min Ho also takes a step back. Instead of reacting emotionally, he starts understanding his own feelings better. He realises that what he feels for Kitty hasn’t changed.

According to showrunner Valentina Garza, this phase was necessary. “Sometimes we have to experience setbacks… to really realise what’s important,” she said.