ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Theatre Day 2026: Why Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Jim Sarbh Still Cherish Their First Love, The Stage

The tradition of storytelling through theatre has come a long way as one of the most popular performing arts. With the onset of satellite television, a section of people thought it would pose a threat to the medium. But people, across the globe, have kept the theatre alive as they constantly engage themselves in the advancement of this old form of art. Theatre demands passion and perseverance as well as time from the performers as well as the viewers. It’s a one-take performance; there’s no retake! And here lies the beauty of it… this live performance before the audience excites the practitioners of this art.

Many actors from the Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, have kept the tradition of theatres alive amid many hindrances. As a profession, doing theatre is not a lucrative one, but it’s treated as a school of learning. Hence, even after gaining name and fame, many actors in the Hindi industry perform on the stage parallelly with their run on the silver screen. Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Jim Sarbh, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Manoj and Seema Pahwa, Pankaj Kapur, and many more still practice this art with equal zeal and passion.

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak from Old-World, a 110 min English play produced by Motley Theatre Group (Photo: Special arrangement)

On the occasion of World Theatre Day 2026, which is celebrated today, March 27 to make people aware of this art, to spread the word about this art, and to encourage common people to engage in this pursuit of art, we talk to some of these actors who often call the live stage their first love.

Naseeruddin Shah continues to actively pursue theatre because he views it as a "living organism" that offers a deeper, more comprehensive team experience compared to the "clinical" nature of film acting, where roles often emerge in isolation. “I would blindly embrace theatre any day, as it fulfills me as an artist by allowing me to engage with the greatest writers of the last thousand years, such as Shakespeare and Shaw,” says Shah.

Shah’s role as artistic director of the theatre group Motley, which he co-founded in 1979, has allowed him to be a part of the changing idiom of the art form in India. At 75, Shah feels there is "a lot more in theatre" he wants to explore. He considers the energy created during a live performance irreplaceable by cameras. One of India’s most versatile and brilliant actors, who has left an indelible mark on both Indian parallel and mainstream cinema over five decades, says he prefers “small intimate theatre" over Broadway-style spectacles. He thrives on the interaction with a live audience, which acts as an integral part of the performance. Shah has often remarked that he never felt anxiety on stage but rather a sense of "coming home," a feeling that has remained with him since his first performance at age 14.

At 75, Naseeruddin Shah feels there is "a lot more in theatre" he wants to explore (Photo: Special arrangement)

Boman Irani continues to engage with theatre because he views it as a "truthful schooling" for actors, providing a foundation that film acting cannot offer. Despite his success in Bollywood, the veteran actor, who began his career in theatre at age 35, believes in maintaining the discipline and craft developed on stage. “The magic of a dimmed auditorium and the thrill of engaging with a live audience make my heart beat faster. The discipline, craft development, and direct connection with the audience only live theatre can provide,” says Irani, who has often mentioned that acting is fundamentally the same on stage or screen, but theatre allows for a more intense exploration of a character.

Seema Pahwa, a veteran theatre artist, director, and Bollywood actress known for her profound contributions to Delhi and Mumbai stage, particularly in experiential and Hindi literature-based productions, emphasizes that theatre acting provides deeper artistic fulfillment than films, focusing on nuance and, in some cases, "absolute stillness" to convey emotional depth. She began in Delhi with the Sambhav group, later collaborating with Naseeruddin Shah's Motley Productions and founding Kopal Productions.