ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Social Media Day 2026: From Shraddha To Sara - Meet The Actors Who Keep Fans Entertained Online

If there’s one celebrity who can make almost any trend her own, it’s Vidya Balan. From lip-syncing viral dialogues to putting her own spin on trending audio clips, the actor has entertained many with reels that feel effortless yet incredibly amusing. Her comic timing does most of the magic, but it’s the way she fully commits to every performance that keeps people coming back. Even the simplest trend becomes memorable once Vidya adds her touch to it.

Hyderabad: Not too long ago, celebrities mostly used social media to announce new projects, promote films, or post carefully clicked photos. That has changed. Instagram, in particular, has become a place where fans get to see the people behind the stardom. They get to see their quirks, sense of humour, everyday routines, and the moments that never make it to the big screen.

Sara Ali Khan brings a completely different vibe to Instagram. Her “Namaste Darshako” in every video has become familiar to her followers. In her videos, one day she’s taking fans along on a holiday, the next she’s sharing funny poetry, family moments, or snippets from a film set. There’s an easy-going charm to her content that makes it feel less like celebrity updates and more like stories from someone genuinely enjoying life.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has managed to strike a balance that many influencers try to achieve. Fitness may be a huge part of her online identity, but she never lets it feel restrictive. Her “Sunday Binge” videos are proof of that. Whether she’s digging into desserts, enjoying street food, or savouring home-cooked favourites, she reminds followers that healthy living isn’t about giving up everything you love; it’s about finding balance.

Shraddha Kapoor

Then there’s Shraddha Kapoor, whose Instagram presence is as uncomplicated as it is likeable. She doesn’t rely on flashy content or over-the-top trends. Instead, fans get funny reels, dance clips, behind-the-scenes moments, and little slices of everyday life. That simplicity has become her biggest strength, which makes her one of the easiest Bollywood celebrities to relate to online.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait has built her own loyal community with a style that’s refreshingly honest. Her cheerful “Good Morning Hoomans” greeting has become something fans look forward to, while her videos often blend humour with candid conversations and snippets from her daily routine. Watching her content feels less like following a celebrity and more like catching up with someone you've known for years.

Of course, the list doesn’t end there. Genelia Deshmukh continues to entertain with her playful family reels alongside her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh. Together, they give fans plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things refreshingly real with candid posts and witty captions, while Ananya Panday offers a mix of travel diaries, fashion updates, and behind-the-scenes glimpses that let followers see life beyond the spotlight.

What makes these actors stand out isn’t just the number of followers they’ve gained. It’s the way they’ve used social media to build genuine connections. Their posts don’t always revolve around film promotions or perfectly curated pictures. More often than not, it’s the humour, honesty, and little everyday moments that leave the biggest impression.