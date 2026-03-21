World Poetry Day 2026: From 'Weapon Of Peace' To 'Quiet Tree,' Poets Reflect On Power Of Verse
World Poetry Day 2026 highlights poetry's role in peace and unity, as poets tell ETV Bharat how verse connects people, expresses emotions, and inspires change.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Every year on March 21, the world comes together to celebrate World Poetry Day, a day dedicated to honouring poetry as one of humanity's most powerful forms of expression. First declared by UNESCO in 1999, the day aims to promote reading and writing poetry while also celebrating linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. Since its official observance began in 2000, World Poetry Day has continued to remind people that poetry is not just about words, it is about emotions, identity, and connection.
In 2026, the theme for World Poetry Day is "Unity, Peace, and Cultural Expression through Verse." At a time when the world is witnessing conflicts, divisions, and unrest, the theme feels especially relevant. Poetry, in this context, becomes more than art, it becomes a bridge that connects people, heals wounds, and gives voice to shared human experiences.
To understand this better, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to five poets from across India, each with a unique voice and perspective. From Mumbai to Bengal and Assam, their reflections reveal how poetry continues to shape society and nurture empathy.
Poetry as a bridge of connection: Aanchal Anita Dhara
Mumbai-based spoken-word artist Aanchal Anita Dhara, a two-time TEDx speaker known for her Hindi and Urdu performances, sees poetry as a deeply personal yet universal medium. Reflecting on the theme, the poet told ETV Bharat that she often questions her role in a rapidly changing world. But every time, she finds her answer in words.
"I often question my existence—my very being. Especially when observing what is unfolding around me, I wonder how I can help or how I might make a contribution. And every time, the same answer returns to me: words and poems. My words are my home, and poems are the bridges through which I reach out to people and connect with them. And perhaps, this is precisely where peace, unity, and culture begin—not with grand ideas, but with a simple sentiment, with the strength we discover when we find the courage to speak. Warm wishes to you on World Poetry Day."
Aanchal believes that peace and unity do not begin with grand ideas, but with small, honest emotions. According to her, poetry gives people the courage to speak, and that courage is where change begins. Her thoughts highlight how poetry quietly builds connections between individuals, turning personal expression into collective understanding.
Peace is a quiet tree: Mandakranta Sen's poetic vision
Renowned Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi's Golden Jubilee Young Writers Award, shared an original English poem with ETV Bharat, specially written for this occasion. Her poem beautifully captures the essence of this year's theme.
"What is peace ! It's a quiet tree
The shadow of love is poetry
Unity ? What is that ? Being friends?
It's the verse that never ends
Poetry isn't grandeur, but grace
The words of which express
Heartfelt passion, pleasure, pain"
Through simple yet powerful lines, the celebrated poet explains that poetry is not about grandeur, but about grace. It carries emotions, joy, pain, longing, that come and go, yet leave a lasting impact. Her poem also calls upon readers to pause, reflect, and recognise the urgent need for unity and peace in today's world. The award-winning writer's words serve as a gentle reminder that poetry can express what often remains unsaid.
Poetry as a "lighthouse of culture": Subodh Sarkar
Eminent Bengali poet Subodh Sarkar offered a more philosophical and global perspective. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Bangla Academy Award winner described poetry as a guiding force in difficult times. He noted that while the theme speaks of unity and peace, the world today appears deeply fragmented. From ongoing conflicts across nations to rising tensions globally, he questioned whether true peace exists anywhere at the moment.
"Poetry is the lighthouse of culture. It speaks a language that touches the human heart and forces us to think."
Yet, despite this reality, he firmly believes in the power of poetry. Drawing from history, Subodh referred to ancient epics like Gilgamesh, which depicted both war and the human desire for peace. He explained that poets, across centuries, have always stood for harmony. According to him, poetry has the unique ability to cleanse the soul, to remove the "dust" that gathers within us over time.
Words as a weapon of peace: Pranab Kumar Barman
Renowned Assamese poet Pranab Kumar Barman focused on the social and global responsibility of poets. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he described poetry as one of the most effective tools for promoting peace and humanity. Pranab explained that World Poetry Day itself was created to encourage not just writing, but also the study of poetry and the celebration of linguistic diversity. In today's world, he believes this role has become even more important.
"Poetry is a weapon of peace that protects human relationships and culture. In times of conflict, poets must raise their voices for humanity."
The Assamese writer pointed out that during times of crisis, poetry often becomes a voice of resistance and hope. He recalled how, in moments of conflict, people have turned to poetry as a form of protest and expression. Poetry, he suggested, becomes a "weapon of peace" - one that protects human relationships, culture, and shared identity. For him, poets are not just observers but active participants in shaping a more compassionate world.
Poetry as a mirror of society: Kamal Kumar Medhi
Assamese poet Kamal Kumar Medhi offered a grounded and thoughtful perspective on poetry's role in everyday life. He believes that poetry exists within every individual. Some people write it down, while others simply feel it. According to him, poetry is born from human sensitivity, from emotions that define our experiences.
"Poetry lives in every human heart, whether written or felt. It reflects both our emotions and the society we live in."
The Assamese voice explained that poetry is not limited to personal feelings. It also carries a social responsibility. A poet observes society closely, its harmony, its conflicts, its changes, and reflects these realities through words. Kamal emphasised that poetry has the power to guide society in the right direction. By highlighting both positive and negative aspects, it encourages awareness and understanding.
A shared message across voices
What stands out across all five voices is a shared belief that poetry is not just art, it is a force. Whether it is the spoken-word artist finding connection through words, the award-winning poet expressing peace through metaphor, the literary figure calling it a cultural lighthouse, or the Assamese poets viewing it as both weapon and mirror, each perspective adds to a larger truth. In a world often divided by borders, beliefs, and conflicts, poetry continues to build bridges. It speaks a language that goes beyond geography and politics as a language of emotion, empathy, and humanity.
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