ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Poetry Day 2026: From 'Weapon Of Peace' To 'Quiet Tree,' Poets Reflect On Power Of Verse

Every year on March 21, the world comes together to celebrate World Poetry Day, a day dedicated to honouring poetry as one of humanity's most powerful forms of expression. First declared by UNESCO in 1999, the day aims to promote reading and writing poetry while also celebrating linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. Since its official observance began in 2000, World Poetry Day has continued to remind people that poetry is not just about words, it is about emotions, identity, and connection.

In 2026, the theme for World Poetry Day is "Unity, Peace, and Cultural Expression through Verse." At a time when the world is witnessing conflicts, divisions, and unrest, the theme feels especially relevant. Poetry, in this context, becomes more than art, it becomes a bridge that connects people, heals wounds, and gives voice to shared human experiences.

To understand this better, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to five poets from across India, each with a unique voice and perspective. From Mumbai to Bengal and Assam, their reflections reveal how poetry continues to shape society and nurture empathy.

Poetry as a bridge of connection: Aanchal Anita Dhara

Mumbai-based spoken-word artist Aanchal Anita Dhara, a two-time TEDx speaker known for her Hindi and Urdu performances, sees poetry as a deeply personal yet universal medium. Reflecting on the theme, the poet told ETV Bharat that she often questions her role in a rapidly changing world. But every time, she finds her answer in words.

"I often question my existence—my very being. Especially when observing what is unfolding around me, I wonder how I can help or how I might make a contribution. And every time, the same answer returns to me: words and poems. My words are my home, and poems are the bridges through which I reach out to people and connect with them. And perhaps, this is precisely where peace, unity, and culture begin—not with grand ideas, but with a simple sentiment, with the strength we discover when we find the courage to speak. Warm wishes to you on World Poetry Day."

Aanchal believes that peace and unity do not begin with grand ideas, but with small, honest emotions. According to her, poetry gives people the courage to speak, and that courage is where change begins. Her thoughts highlight how poetry quietly builds connections between individuals, turning personal expression into collective understanding.

Peace is a quiet tree: Mandakranta Sen's poetic vision

Renowned Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi's Golden Jubilee Young Writers Award, shared an original English poem with ETV Bharat, specially written for this occasion. Her poem beautifully captures the essence of this year's theme.