ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Photography Day 2026: 8 Bollywood Stars Who Are Passionate Photographers; List Includes 88-Year-Old Actress

Hyderabad: With camera phones now a part of everyday life, taking pictures has become easy for almost everyone. But photography is much more than clicking a picture for social media. It takes patience, practice and a good eye to capture a truly special frame. Interestingly, several Bollywood stars have developed a strong passion for photography alongside their acting careers.

From wildlife and nature photography to old-school film cameras, these actors have explored different sides of the art. On World Photography Day 2026, here are eight stars whose talent behind the camera deserves attention. The list also includes a veteran 88-year-old actress who has been passionate about photography for decades.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena is known for her memorable performances, but the actor also has a keen interest in wildlife photography. Her love for nature began during childhood trips to jungles and grew stronger after an African safari in 2002.

Over the years, Raveena has visited several wildlife sanctuaries and captured animals, birds and nature through her camera. She often shares these pictures on social media. Her photography has also been used for causes related to the environment and water conservation. She has spoken about the patience needed to photograph wildlife and has also shared this interest with her daughter.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep is another Bollywood star with a strong interest in wildlife photography. Apart from acting, he is also a national-level polo player and has a deep love for nature and the outdoors.

Randeep often shares photographs of animals and the natural world on social media. For him, photography is more than just a hobby. Spending time in forests and watching animals allows him to slow down and connect with nature. His love for photography has also influenced his visual sense as a filmmaker.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika developed an interest in photography at an early age. Being the daughter of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, she grew up around cameras and developed a strong understanding of visuals.

Her interest in wildlife photography grew during her travels, especially after visiting forests in southern India and Africa. She enjoys photographing animals and their natural surroundings. For Malavika, photography is also a way to take a break from the busy world of films. She is known for spending long hours waiting for the right moment instead of rushing to take a picture.