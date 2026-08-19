World Photography Day 2026: 8 Bollywood Stars Who Are Passionate Photographers; List Includes 88-Year-Old Actress
From wildlife and nature photography to analogue cameras, these Bollywood stars showcase their passion for photography alongside acting.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: With camera phones now a part of everyday life, taking pictures has become easy for almost everyone. But photography is much more than clicking a picture for social media. It takes patience, practice and a good eye to capture a truly special frame. Interestingly, several Bollywood stars have developed a strong passion for photography alongside their acting careers.
From wildlife and nature photography to old-school film cameras, these actors have explored different sides of the art. On World Photography Day 2026, here are eight stars whose talent behind the camera deserves attention. The list also includes a veteran 88-year-old actress who has been passionate about photography for decades.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena is known for her memorable performances, but the actor also has a keen interest in wildlife photography. Her love for nature began during childhood trips to jungles and grew stronger after an African safari in 2002.
Over the years, Raveena has visited several wildlife sanctuaries and captured animals, birds and nature through her camera. She often shares these pictures on social media. Her photography has also been used for causes related to the environment and water conservation. She has spoken about the patience needed to photograph wildlife and has also shared this interest with her daughter.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep is another Bollywood star with a strong interest in wildlife photography. Apart from acting, he is also a national-level polo player and has a deep love for nature and the outdoors.
Randeep often shares photographs of animals and the natural world on social media. For him, photography is more than just a hobby. Spending time in forests and watching animals allows him to slow down and connect with nature. His love for photography has also influenced his visual sense as a filmmaker.
Malavika Mohanan
Malavika developed an interest in photography at an early age. Being the daughter of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, she grew up around cameras and developed a strong understanding of visuals.
Her interest in wildlife photography grew during her travels, especially after visiting forests in southern India and Africa. She enjoys photographing animals and their natural surroundings. For Malavika, photography is also a way to take a break from the busy world of films. She is known for spending long hours waiting for the right moment instead of rushing to take a picture.
Dia Mirza
Dia has often combined her love for photography with her passion for nature and conservation. The actor grew up with an interest in photography, which was encouraged by her late father, a German artist and photography enthusiast.
Dia often captures forests, wildlife and natural landscapes during her travels. As someone who has been closely involved with environmental causes, photography gives her another way to document and share the beauty of nature. Her social media posts often feature the places and wildlife she encounters during her travels.
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer discovered his interest in photography early in life while living in Pune. His connection with photography became stronger during his modelling days, and he even worked as a photographer before becoming a well-known actor.
Shaheer enjoys taking pictures of nature, people and places during his travels. He has often spoken about photography being one of his favourite hobbies. He also makes sure to carry his camera when travelling, looking for scenic locations and candid moments.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan has a special interest in old-school photography. While smartphones and digital cameras have made photography quick and easy, the actor prefers the slower and more traditional approach of shooting on film.
His social media posts have featured photographs taken using analogue cameras. His interest in film photography also fits well with his love for cinema and visual storytelling. From choosing a frame to waiting for the film to be developed, Harsh enjoys the process as much as the final picture.
Waheeda Rehman
Waheeda is perhaps the most veteran name on this list. At 88, the legendary actress continues to pursue her passion for photography, especially wildlife and nature photography.
Waheeda developed an interest in photography during her early years in the film industry. She would carry a small camera to film sets and take pictures of her co-stars and outdoor locations. Years later, she returned to the hobby with a greater focus on wildlife.
With guidance from photographer Himanshuu Sheth, she went on wildlife safaris across India as well as countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia. In 2019, she also displayed her landscape and wildlife photographs at an exhibition titled Meraki in Mumbai. She has often spoken about how wildlife photography requires patience, passion and a little luck.
Puneet Sachdeva
Television actor Puneet Sachdeva, also known as Puneet Sachdev, has built a strong connection with wildlife photography. He regularly travels to forests and national parks, where he photographs tigers and other animals.
His passion became so visible that his long breaks from television work sometimes made fans wonder if he had chosen photography over acting. However, Puneet has made it clear that photography comes from his love for nature. He continues to balance his acting work with his trips into the wild and his work behind the camera.