ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Music Day: The Untold Stories Behind Iconic Songs Rooted In Grief, Loss And Emotional Struggles

Music has the power to heal, comfort and inspire. But behind many songs loved by audiences are stories of personal loss, emotional pain and difficult life experiences. On World Music Day, several artists and film personalities recalled how some of their most memorable songs were closely connected to moments that changed their lives forever.

From the grief of losing a loved one to the pressure of creating timeless music, these stories reveal how real-life emotions often find their way into unforgettable melodies.

Music Composer Rahul Raj And The Pain Behind The Song Oru Vela

Music Composer Rahul Raj (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Music composer Rahul Raj, known for his melodious and energetic songs in Malayalam cinema, shared how one of his most popular songs was created during a heartbreaking phase in his life.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rahul Raj recalled the making of Oruvela from Mammootty’s film White. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, the song continues to enjoy popularity among music lovers.

“All the songs in White will be rediscovered and appreciated someday. I am certain about that. It is an album I worked on with great dedication,” he said.

The composer revealed that he was working on the song while his elder sister was battling cancer.

“That was the last song composed by me that my sister heard. The work on the song was happening during an extremely painful period. My entire family was emotionally shattered. Grief and prayers filled our home. The sadness and emotional pain I experienced can be felt in Oru Vela,” Rahul Raj said.

Interestingly, the song was originally planned as a romantic track. However, the emotional mood that emerged from the composer’s personal situation impressed the makers, who decided to keep it that way.

A Classic Song That Still Hurts Actor Sheela

Actor Sheela (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Veteran actor Sheela also has a painful memory attached to one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved songs. The song Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal from the 1967 film Ashwamedham remains one of the most celebrated romantic songs in Malayalam cinema. Yet it is a song that reminds Sheela of one of the saddest moments of her life.

According to film historian Dr Shine Kumar, Sheela was extremely close to her sister Sharanya. During the shooting of Ashwamedham, the sisters spent a lot of time together.

The song sequence was being filmed when Sharanya was admitted to a hospital. However, the film’s crew decided not to inform Sheela immediately.

At the time, Malayalam films were made on tight schedules and limited budgets. The team feared that if Sheela learned about her sister’s condition, she would either stop shooting or be unable to perform the romantic sequence. As a result, the information was kept from her until filming was completed.

When Sheela finally rushed to the hospital, her sister had already passed away due to complications from a tubal pregnancy.

Dr Shine Kumar said that the actor later developed an emotional dislike for the song because of the painful memories associated with it. He also noted that in several interviews over the years, Sheela has preferred not to discuss the song.

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