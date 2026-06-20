World Music Day: The Untold Stories Behind Iconic Songs Rooted In Grief, Loss And Emotional Struggles
On World Music Day, ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak explores the untold stories of grief, loss and struggles that inspired several iconic songs and melodies.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Music has the power to heal, comfort and inspire. But behind many songs loved by audiences are stories of personal loss, emotional pain and difficult life experiences. On World Music Day, several artists and film personalities recalled how some of their most memorable songs were closely connected to moments that changed their lives forever.
From the grief of losing a loved one to the pressure of creating timeless music, these stories reveal how real-life emotions often find their way into unforgettable melodies.
Music Composer Rahul Raj And The Pain Behind The Song Oru Vela
Music composer Rahul Raj, known for his melodious and energetic songs in Malayalam cinema, shared how one of his most popular songs was created during a heartbreaking phase in his life.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rahul Raj recalled the making of Oruvela from Mammootty’s film White. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, the song continues to enjoy popularity among music lovers.
“All the songs in White will be rediscovered and appreciated someday. I am certain about that. It is an album I worked on with great dedication,” he said.
The composer revealed that he was working on the song while his elder sister was battling cancer.
“That was the last song composed by me that my sister heard. The work on the song was happening during an extremely painful period. My entire family was emotionally shattered. Grief and prayers filled our home. The sadness and emotional pain I experienced can be felt in Oru Vela,” Rahul Raj said.
Interestingly, the song was originally planned as a romantic track. However, the emotional mood that emerged from the composer’s personal situation impressed the makers, who decided to keep it that way.
A Classic Song That Still Hurts Actor Sheela
Veteran actor Sheela also has a painful memory attached to one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved songs. The song Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal from the 1967 film Ashwamedham remains one of the most celebrated romantic songs in Malayalam cinema. Yet it is a song that reminds Sheela of one of the saddest moments of her life.
According to film historian Dr Shine Kumar, Sheela was extremely close to her sister Sharanya. During the shooting of Ashwamedham, the sisters spent a lot of time together.
The song sequence was being filmed when Sharanya was admitted to a hospital. However, the film’s crew decided not to inform Sheela immediately.
At the time, Malayalam films were made on tight schedules and limited budgets. The team feared that if Sheela learned about her sister’s condition, she would either stop shooting or be unable to perform the romantic sequence. As a result, the information was kept from her until filming was completed.
When Sheela finally rushed to the hospital, her sister had already passed away due to complications from a tubal pregnancy.
Dr Shine Kumar said that the actor later developed an emotional dislike for the song because of the painful memories associated with it. He also noted that in several interviews over the years, Sheela has preferred not to discuss the song.
When C.J. Anto’s Songs Reflected His Own Life
For many Malayalis, one song is enough to remember legendary singer C.J. Anto - Madhurikkum Ormakale Malar Manchal Konduva. The singer, who lent his voice to many popular Malayalam songs, later battled cancer. According to those who knew him, many of the sorrowful songs he sang seemed to mirror his own life in his final years. After undergoing a major surgery, Anto continued to perform despite knowing that his illness had not been completely cured.
In one of his final television interviews, he became emotional while speaking about the songs he had sung. He reportedly said that many of the sad songs and lyrics he had performed seemed to have come true in his own life.
According to Dr Shine Kumar, one of Anto’s final stage performances took place at a Malayali association event in Bahrain, where he sang Enthinu Paazh Shruthi Meettuvathiniyum.
As his health deteriorated, this was reportedly the only song whose lyrics he could remember completely. In one of his last interviews, he emotionally recalled a famous line from the song: “My life is a tambura with broken strings...” The words continue to resonate with fans who remember the singer’s final years.
A Hit Song That Now Brings Sadness To Midhun Mukundan
Music composer Midhun Mukundan recalled how a career-defining song now carries painful memories because two of the people associated with it are no longer alive.
The composer was working on the Kannada film Mayabazar, starring superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, when discussions began about who should sing one of the film’s songs.
When the name of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was suggested, Puneeth was thrilled. SPB had sung for Puneeth’s father, Dr Rajkumar and brother Shiva Rajkumar, but had never sung for Puneeth before. The singer eventually recorded the song and sent the track from Hyderabad.
“When I heard his voice, I was stunned. There was no trace of age in it. It had the energy of a 20-year-old,” Mithun recalled.
Though he wanted a few portions to be recorded differently, Mithun was hesitant to make such a request to a legend like SPB. However, the singer gladly agreed and recorded multiple versions. The song, Loka Maya Bazaru, went on to become a major hit. Today, however, the composer associates the song with loss.
“Whenever I think about it now, I feel pain. Neither Puneeth nor SPB is with us anymore. Their untimely passing still affects me deeply. This song has become very emotional for me,” he said.
The Song That Almost Made Kaithapram Quit Writing
Veteran lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri revealed that one particular song pushed him to the point of considering whether he should continue writing lyrics. The song was from Kamal’s film Pavam Pavam Rajakumaran.
Composer Johnson Master had initially used the phrase “Senthoora Poove” while creating the tune and asked Kaithapram to write the complete lyrics. However, the lyricist wanted to replace the phrase but could not come up with an alternative. The struggle affected him so much that he lost sleep and began doubting himself.
One night, veteran editor Ambi noticed him awake and asked what was troubling him. Kaithapram admitted that he was even thinking about giving up songwriting. Ambi advised him to rest and sleep instead of worrying. The advice worked.
The next morning, the words finally came to him, resulting in the evergreen song Kannadi Kayyil, which remains popular even today.
Hesham Abdul Wahab And The Emotional Weight Of The Film Maaman
Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab said that the Tamil film Maaman left him emotionally drained even before he started composing its music.
The film, starring Soori and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, explores deep human relationships and emotions. According to Hesham, listening to the screenplay itself was an emotional experience.
“The film touches the heart. Very few films explore human emotions in this way,” he told ETV Bharat.
For the film, Hisham also researched Tamil Nadu’s traditional Oppari singers, who perform lament songs during funeral ceremonies. The project demanded extensive research and experimentation, but the music also had to be completed within a short timeframe.
Along with the emotional impact of the story, production deadlines and language barriers with the largely Tamil-speaking crew added to the pressure. Despite the challenges, Hesham said the experience remains one of the most memorable of his career.