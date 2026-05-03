ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Laughter Day 2026: Akshay Kumar Shares Funniest Movie Moments, Fans Call Him King Of Comedy

Social media users didn't hold back in praising Akshay's comic timing and filmography. Many called him the "GOAT of comedy," while others shared how his films continue to entertain across generations. One fan wrote, "Akshay's catalog of comedy movies are beyond insane. All hits and no misses, man." Another commented, "Never a dull moment when Akshay Kumar is around. Thank you for the laughs. Love you forever!"

Posting on Sunday, May 3, Akshay captioned the video in Hindi: "Kisi ne bataya aaj World Laughter Day hai. Maine socha ho jaye! 😬😂🤣 Hanste rahiye, hansaate rahiye." (Someone told me today is World Laughter Day. I thought, why not! Keep laughing and keep making others laugh.") The clip featured moments from some of his most popular comedy films, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Housefull, and Khiladi 420. Within minutes, the post went viral, sparking a flood of reactions from fans and film lovers.

Hyderabad: World Laughter Day 2026 turned extra special for Bollywood fans as Akshay Kumar dropped a nostalgic and laughter-filled surprise on social media. The actor shared a montage of his funniest scenes from iconic films, reminding audiences why he remains one of the most loved comedy stars in Indian cinema.

Some reactions were playful and nostalgic. A user joked, "Akshay Kumar decided to flex on Laughter's Day by himself posting all his meme-worthy content." Another added, "There's an Akshay Kumar reaction for every situation in life." Some fans debated his film rankings, with one saying, "Still trying to convince people that Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi is equally funny as Hera Pheri." Others even pointed out missing clips, especially from Garam Masala.

Bhooth Bangla Keeps the Laughter Going

Adding to the celebration, Akshay's latest release Bhooth Bangla is also performing strongly at the box office. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, has crossed Rs 217 crore worldwide in just 16 days. The film has collected around Rs 137 crore net in India and continues to hold steady even on weekdays. Made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, it has already been declared a clean hit.

The success of Bhooth Bangla is significant as it marks Akshay's most successful horror-comedy since Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It has also outperformed several of his recent films and ended a dry spell at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's Top 10 Highest-Rated Comedy Films (IMDb)

Here's a look at Akshay's top-rated comedy films based on IMDb scores.

Hera Pheri – 8.2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa – 7.5 Phir Hera Pheri – 7.4 Welcome – 7.2 Garam Masala – 6.8 Mujhse Shaadi Karogi – 6.7 Bhagam Bhag – 6.7 Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi – 6.3 Khatta Meetha – 6.2 De Dana Dan – 6.1

Why World Laughter Day Matters

World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May. In 2026, it falls on May 3. The day was started in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. The idea behind the day is simple: laughter improves health and builds connections. Studies show that laughing helps reduce stress, boosts immunity, and improves mood. People celebrate by watching comedy, sharing jokes, and participating in fun activities with friends and family.