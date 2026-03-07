ETV Bharat / entertainment

Women's Day 2026 | Screen Power: Why Representation Of Women In Films and OTT Matters For Young Audiences

Why Representation Of Women In Films and OTT Matters For Young Audiences ( Photo: Getty Images )

Ever stumbled upon the Instagram page of Anubhavi Yadav? She goes by mononym. Scroll through her page, and you will meet one of her most loved characters, “that one wife who doesn’t hesitate.”

Picture this. A wife telling her husband she has called an ambulance because the moment she leaves for her parents’, the mother-in-law will fall sick. To spare anybody the trouble, she has already arranged for it. Clad in a pink chiffon saree, looking like she's straight out of a Yash Chopra film, Anubhavi delivers the lines with a straight face, which makes them land even more because the humour is quick and her satire sharp. Her character does not swallow her words like the idealised bahu we have watched for years on Indian television. Do not be surprised to spot likes and comments from Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Arjun Kapoor, and more on this page by the digital creator based in Gurugram, Haryana.

Anubhavi’s character stands in stark contrast to the dutiful daughter-in-law of TV with eyes lowered, saree pallu over her head, patience endless, and sacrifice unlimited. She questions. She argues. She laughs at the absurdity of it all. And how does she do it? All that she watched onscreen and around would have stayed in her subconscious.

Even if Instagram loses its charm someday, like many platforms before it, this character will survive somewhere. In forwarded clips. In inside jokes among friends. In conversations about relationships.

That is the power of visual storytelling. Once a character enters popular culture, it rarely leaves.

As playwright Oscar Wilde once said, “Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.” Remember the Ganesh idols striking Allu Arjun's iconic Pushpa pose in 2022?

What appears on screen often reflects society. At the same time, it also influences how society thinks and behaves. Especially the young ones who are still in the process of finding their voice and building a sense of self.

Visual media leaves a deep imprint. Scientists often point out that the human brain processes images far faster than text. Almost ninety percent of the information that reaches our brain is visual. A moving image triggers emotions before logic even steps in.

Ask any millennial and watch the nostalgia unfold.

“Do you remember Shanti?” someone will say at a reunion.

“I wanted to be like her,” another might reply.

The ambitious journalist played by Mandira Bedi in the 1990s show Shanti was one of the earliest women on Indian television who chased her dreams unapologetically.

Then there was Tara, another show from the 90s that felt unusually modern for its time. The women were urban, outspoken, flawed, and real. This was, of course, the pre-Ekta Kapoor era.

Indian television also gave us villains who became legends.

Komolika was iconic with that bindi, that walk, that background music. The glamorous antagonist from Kasautii Zindagii Kay became a pop culture reference point. People copied her style. Mimicked her dramatic expressions.

Another unforgettable face was Pallavi Joshi as headstrong Cadet Nikita Sachdev in Aarohan. And for millions of Indians, Dipika Chikhlia is still remembered as Sita from Ramayan. Such is the influence of television that sometimes the actor and the character merge in public memory.