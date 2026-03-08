ETV Bharat / entertainment

Women's Day 2026: Meet Reshma Pathan, The Woman Who Risked Her Life So Heroines Could Shine

In Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 Bollywood blockbuster and classic cult Sholay, when Hema Malini’s horse cart-borne ‘Basanti’ narrowly escaped ‘Gabbar Singh’s’ goons after a spine-chilling chase, it was another woman’s life in danger. Reshma Pathan, who played Hema Malini’s stunt double in the film, had a dramatic fall during the shoot when the horse cart hit a rock and was flung into the air. A couple of days later, Pathan was back on set filming risky sequences again.

Pathan shot with real tigers, walked into fire, fell from heights, and rode her way to the top in her five-decade long career. Besides Hema Malini, Pathan has worked as a body double for almost every top heroine – Asha Parekh, Rekha, Sridevi, Dimple Kapadia, Moushumi Chatterjee, Meenakshi Seshadri among many others in the 1970s and ’80s, but like most others in her profession, her contribution to the industry has remained behind the scenes.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2026, ETV Bharat catches up with the fiery, fearless and feisty Reshma Pathan who pioneered the role of women in Indian cinema action, often performing dangerous sequences before the era of safety harnesses and CGI.

Pathan distinctly remembers minute details of her adventurous life. “In earlier decades when I was active, we didn’t celebrate Women’s Day but today it is nice that we do it. When my first film released it was a big thing for me, a biopic on me was released on Women’s Day, so now this day holds a lot of importance. It is like being honoured with two prizes in one lifetime,” she says.

Pathan, known as ‘the Sholay Girl’, became India’s first stuntwoman, she started her career at 14 and has worked in over 400 films in many different languages as she says, “Our job has got nothing to do with any language; hence it was possible.”

Born into a conservative Muslim family, she is the eldest of five children. The family lived in Mumbai’s Pydhonie, a bustling, densely populated historic neighbourhood in South Mumbai known for its wholesale markets. Her childhood was anything but easy. Her family was driven into poverty due to a series of unforeseen events.

“Since I was very young, I was a tomboy. My father would treat me like a boy and I would dress up like boys. I enjoyed riding horses. Even in my mohalla I would roam around, fight with those who said anything to me or my family members,” she says. “But I was good in studies, I have completed by X or SSC grade,” she says.

At seven, she recalls, she was helping her mother smuggle rice to make ends meet.

From smuggling rice as a child to doing risky street stunts to being celebrated on shooting set by stars like Dharmendra, her story is one of resilience and breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. The streets and by-lanes surrounding her house were her playgrounds and she would amuse herself by climbing statues and performing all kinds of risky antics fearlessly.

“Our family's condition was such, we had come on the road. Those days rice of good quality was available in black. My mother and I would procure rice from Trombay or Taloja and sell it to rich people. We would also get imported clothes from Damman and sell it to shopkeepers in Crawford Market in black,” she says.

But when they had to stop these activities, she recalls risking her life as a child to help her family—jumping over low rooftops and fountains, and performing tricks on top of parked trucks and taxis in her colony. People would give her 5-10 annas for her fearless acts.

“One day, while I was doing similar stunts in my colony, a crowd gathered to watch. Among them was S Azim, a popular fight director in those days. After my performance, he gave me Rs 2. I told him, 'I don't have change,' because no one had ever given me that much money. He told me to keep it, and said, 'You should work in the film industry.'"

She set foot on a set in 1968, at 14 years old, doubling for actor Laxmi Chaaya in Ek Khiladi Bawan Pattey. Today, at 72, she filmed a fight sequence for a Marathi film. “I had been working in films for almost five years before Sholay brought me recognition. Until then, I was just another stunt double no one knew,” she says.

Pathan's father, a short-tempered man, was, however, furious when that idea was taken to him. "I told my mother... Let's not tell my father and go see what Azim uncle is calling us for. My mother was also very scared of my father—he was physically abusive—but she agreed,” Reshma recalls.

Under the guise of going to buy medicines, they went to Mumbai's Famous Studio, where Azim was filming a stunt for Ek Khiladi Bawan Pattey. A stuntman was doubling for Chaaya, but he couldn’t get it right even after about a dozen retakes.

“That’s when Azim-ji suggested I give it a try and he told everyone on the sets that I would give it a shot. They did my makeup, got me ready for the shot—I couldn’t recognise myself in the mirror,” she remembers.

Reshma, who had never faced the camera before, says, “I agreed to do it because I had no idea what was going on. It was a cabaret scene, and I had to fall while dancing. I still don’t know how I pulled it off, but I got it right in the first take. I still don’t know how I managed to give it right. I didn’t get up when the shot was done. I was hearing claps and everyone got scared of what happened, why I wasn’t getting up. That is when I realised that once they say “Cut” I should get up.”

She was paid Rs 175 for the stunt—and Rs 35 for conveyance.

But when she returned home, her father beat both her and her mother. “And that was the first time I stood up for my mother and went against my father, I told him that he can’t touch my mother and that he can beat me but not mother as I had taken to the studio. Those days people from the film industry were not given respect, this field was not considered honourable as compared to today. These days young boys and girls even from rich, distinguished families enter the industry,” says Pathan.

“My father pushed us and picked up a stick to hit us. I explained to him that it was good, honest work, and that I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I told him, if I do this, I can take care of the family …” It took some time, but eventually, her father, who was fiercely opposed to her working in the film industry, and didn't want to live on his "daughter's earnings"—agreed. And the rest as they say is history. “Soon I started learning the dav pech (tricks and tactics) of the industry,” she says.

In 1973, Azim called Pathan to Juhu for an audition. "They told me that I had to ride a tanga. I started riding it on Juhu road—and forgot I had to turn back, so I kept going! Everyone started worrying,” she laughs.