'Inside Every Woman Is A Little Girl': Filmmaker Rima Das On Dreams, Struggles And Women's Strength
Filmmaker Rima Das says every woman carries a "little girl" within. She urges women to pursue dreams and stay independent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 8, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Guwahati: Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das believes that every woman carries a "little girl" inside her, whose dreams and emotions deserve care and attention. Known for making powerful women-centric films, the award-winning director from Assam says women must learn to believe in themselves, follow their passion and move forward without bitterness.
Speaking ahead of International Women's Day, the filmmaker reflected on her journey from a small town in Assam to becoming one of India's most respected independent filmmakers. She also spoke about why women's stories remain central to her films and what she believes defines a modern woman.
Born in Chhaygaon, Assam, Das comes from a middle-class family. Her father was a school principal, while her mother owned a bookshop. Though she cleared the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET), which would have been beneficial for her to become a teacher, she chose to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.
With this ambition, Das moved to Mumbai, India's film capital, hoping to build a career in acting. In the city, she received basic acting training and performed in a few plays. However, life in Mumbai was not easy, and she faced several struggles during her early years.
Those experiences eventually made her realise that acting might not be the right path for her. Around that time, she started watching films made by internationally known directors, which slowly sparked her interest in filmmaking and direction.
Determined to explore this new passion, Das bought a camera and returned to Assam. She had no formal training in filmmaking, but she began learning the craft on her own by watching videos online and reading books.
Her first project after returning home was a short film titled Pratha. Soon after, she directed her first feature film, Man with the Binoculars: Antardrishti, in which she also acted. The film won the Best Assamese Film award at the Prag Cine Awards and the Second Best Assamese Film award at the first Guwahati International Film Festival. However, Das later said she was not fully satisfied with the film and wanted to explore storytelling further.
She then started working on her second film, Village Rockstars, which brought her global recognition. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. Made on a very small budget, the film featured local village children instead of professional actors and was created without a large production team.
Despite these limitations, the film went on to become a huge success on the international festival circuit. It was screened at nearly 80 film festivals around the world and won 44 awards.
Today, her work is widely appreciated for its simplicity and authenticity, especially the way she portrays the lives of ordinary people and strong female characters. Explaining why women's stories appear frequently in her films, Das said she wants to challenge the way women are often portrayed in cinema.
"I myself am on this journey. If we look globally, only about 5-6 per cent of directors are women. In many films, women are often treated like objects or shown merely as decorative elements, like a flower vase. It creates the impression that women are weak, which is not true. Through my films, I try to portray the real emotions and inner strength of women."
She pointed to the character Dhunu from Village Rockstars as an example. "For example, if we look at Village Rockstars, the character Dhunu is not helpless. She can climb trees, swim in rivers, and work in the fields; she can do anything. Through cinema, I try to show the inner strength of women."
According to Das, understanding women's emotions and experiences helps her tell these stories more naturally. "Since I am a woman myself, many of my films revolve around women. As a woman, I feel that I can understand a woman's emotions, feelings, hopes, and aspirations to some extent. When you understand those emotions and see yourself reflected in that mirror, it becomes easier to tell those stories."
At the same time, she believes that empowerment is not only about women but also about mutual support between men and women. "However, empowerment is not just about women. Both men and women must support and encourage each other in life."
Looking back at her own journey, Das said that every major step in life begins with a decision. "A journey begins with a decision. Growing up in Chhaygaon, I had access to a good environment. From childhood, I grew up dancing, singing, playing, and enjoying cultural activities."
She also recalled how her parents played an important role in shaping her early life. "My father was a school principal, while my mother was a businesswoman. We also had a bookshop managed by my mother. I came from such a family background."
However, following her dreams was not always easy. Her family initially wanted her to choose a stable career in teaching, while she wanted to pursue acting. "Although I loved dancing, singing, and performing, my family wanted me to become a teacher. But my passion was acting."
Her time in Mumbai brought several challenges and also shaped her perspective on life. "During my time in Mumbai, I faced several struggles as a woman and witnessed situations that left me with some bitterness."
Those experiences eventually pushed her to make an important decision that changed the course of her life. "Eventually, certain circumstances in my personal and professional life forced me to make an important decision. When we sincerely try to achieve something, success will eventually come. When a woman moves forward on her own, that itself is success."
Sharing a deeply personal thought about women's emotional world, she said every woman carries a "little girl" within her. "Inside every woman, there is always a little girl hidden within. It is our responsibility to take care of that little girl. There is also a little girl inside me. She has her own feelings and disappointments, and I have not given anyone else the responsibility to fulfil them. I have taken that responsibility myself."
"Now I do not expect anything from others. I do not like being dependent on anyone. I believe every woman should take care of the little girl within her. If you carry bitterness inside, you cannot give love to others," she said.
Talking about what defines a modern woman in today's society, Das said self-awareness and the courage to follow one's dreams are essential. "A modern woman is someone who understands what she loves and prioritises fulfilling her dreams. At the same time, she moves forward in life without carrying bitterness. In some families, women are suppressed so much that they cannot rise or even say 'No'. I believe a modern woman must learn to say 'No'."
Looking ahead, the filmmaker said she wants to continue telling stories about women through cinema. "I want to make another film centred around women. From the characters to the story, everything was already prepared, but I had to focus on Not a Hero when it came along. I usually work in a very natural way. Whatever story comes to me at a particular time, I prefer to focus on that."
Over the years, Rima Das has emerged as a powerful voice in Indian independent cinema. Without formal training in filmmaking, she has created films that have travelled across the world and received wide appreciation.
Her journey from a small town in Assam to international film festivals continues to inspire aspiring filmmakers and women across the country.
