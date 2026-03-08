ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Inside Every Woman Is A Little Girl': Filmmaker Rima Das On Dreams, Struggles And Women's Strength

Guwahati: Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das believes that every woman carries a "little girl" inside her, whose dreams and emotions deserve care and attention. Known for making powerful women-centric films, the award-winning director from Assam says women must learn to believe in themselves, follow their passion and move forward without bitterness.

Speaking ahead of International Women's Day, the filmmaker reflected on her journey from a small town in Assam to becoming one of India's most respected independent filmmakers. She also spoke about why women's stories remain central to her films and what she believes defines a modern woman.

Born in Chhaygaon, Assam, Das comes from a middle-class family. Her father was a school principal, while her mother owned a bookshop. Though she cleared the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET), which would have been beneficial for her to become a teacher, she chose to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.

With this ambition, Das moved to Mumbai, India's film capital, hoping to build a career in acting. In the city, she received basic acting training and performed in a few plays. However, life in Mumbai was not easy, and she faced several struggles during her early years.

Those experiences eventually made her realise that acting might not be the right path for her. Around that time, she started watching films made by internationally known directors, which slowly sparked her interest in filmmaking and direction.

Determined to explore this new passion, Das bought a camera and returned to Assam. She had no formal training in filmmaking, but she began learning the craft on her own by watching videos online and reading books.

Her first project after returning home was a short film titled Pratha. Soon after, she directed her first feature film, Man with the Binoculars: Antardrishti, in which she also acted. The film won the Best Assamese Film award at the Prag Cine Awards and the Second Best Assamese Film award at the first Guwahati International Film Festival. However, Das later said she was not fully satisfied with the film and wanted to explore storytelling further.

She then started working on her second film, Village Rockstars, which brought her global recognition. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. Made on a very small budget, the film featured local village children instead of professional actors and was created without a large production team.

Despite these limitations, the film went on to become a huge success on the international festival circuit. It was screened at nearly 80 film festivals around the world and won 44 awards.

Today, her work is widely appreciated for its simplicity and authenticity, especially the way she portrays the lives of ordinary people and strong female characters. Explaining why women's stories appear frequently in her films, Das said she wants to challenge the way women are often portrayed in cinema.

"I myself am on this journey. If we look globally, only about 5-6 per cent of directors are women. In many films, women are often treated like objects or shown merely as decorative elements, like a flower vase. It creates the impression that women are weak, which is not true. Through my films, I try to portray the real emotions and inner strength of women."