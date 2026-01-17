ETV Bharat / entertainment

SRK And Salman Khan Don't Even Kiss On-screen: Women Who Are Changing How Intimacy Is Shot In India Share Insights

Khanna and other ICs (there are over a dozen in the country) are of the opinion that putting down a strong guideline even if not a mandate by the producers’ and actors’ union could be the first step. It is considered the best standard protocol that you hire an IC for a production where there is intimacy, they say.

“OTTs and independent filmmakers are definitely advocating and getting us on board. I do believe that in the coming years more and more actors will recognize the importance of this work and they will start putting their foot down to have an IC. Till the time actors didn’t get injured (while shooting stunt scenes) they wouldn’t have realised the importance or necessity of stunt directors,” Garg points out.

“But there is space for more growth in the smaller different language industry like in the South which is considered to be extremely patriarchal. On a South project when the actor wanted an IC, she was told you have done something like this on a film before this so why do you have a problem now. You see a lot of intimacy in the OTT platforms like MX Player, Hoichoi... they really push the envelope of intimacy but they don’t usually hire one. There is a perception that ICs are extremely expensive but that is not the case. I have now trained so many ICs and there are so many who can do that work but we are not getting that kind of inquiries or positive responses from the industry,” she adds.

“There is a definite growth but slow growth in the place where there is intimacy. These days we are seeing more and more production houses using intimacy coordinators for even the smallest scenes of intimacy. We are seeing growth in the space of larger studios, the larger companies, and international OTT platforms who are taking to the job really well. People are understanding the broader scope of work and this is a very happy change. Of course, there are a few stark truths so you always end up in situations where you may or may not experience some backlash but in the broader scheme of things we have definitely seen growth,” says Aastha Khanna, who, along with her team has worked on around 75 projects.

Further, they also foster open dialogue about boundaries, consent, and expectations between actors, directors, and crew. At times, they also micromanage set details, from costumes to crew presence, and introduce safe words to maintain a respectful environment. In essence, while Bollywood is still building its intimacy coordination infrastructure, the demand and adoption are definitely growing as the industry matures and prioritizes actor well-being and nuanced storytelling.

The presence of pioneering figures like Aastha Khanna, India's first certified intimacy coordinator, trained in the West is working to establish guidelines and a trained professional base. Neha Vyaso is another key figure who emphasizes on balancing authenticity, aesthetics, and performer safety. These professionals are forming collectives and pushing for industry-wide standards, a necessary step in a culture where intimacy is often taboo. Talking about their role, like dance or stunts they choreograph scenes, they plan and rehearse intimate moments, ensuring physical safety and comfort.

With Indian cinema shifting towards more open exploration of sexuality, relationships, and diverse gender identities, necessitating professional handling of intimate moments, intimacy coordinators are growing in the industry. The #MeToo movement and increased awareness have highlighted the need for advocates who ensure actors' comfort, consent, and dignity during sensitive scenes, acting as liaisons between actors and production. Intimacy coordinators are supposed to bring a structured, choreographed approach to intimate scenes, similar to stunt coordination, ensuring professionalism and artistic integrity. Major OTT platforms and studios are recognizing the need, with Bollywood films like Gehraiyaan and shows like Heeramandi featuring or benefiting from these roles.

Garg’s journey started as an actor with a film around the LGBTQI+ which had a scene of intimacy but the film didn’t have any intimacy professional on board. “There was no prep and a lot of the things were left to me and the co-actor to figure out. There was no process in place, there was no consent as such. I didn’t even know that as an actor I had the space to say ‘No’ to something. It is only after the intimacy work happened to me, I realised how absent consent is in performance spaces,” she says.

“How can we seamlessly weave it into our cultural narratives? How do you change the gaze and how do you make it feel like it is not there just for sexualising a moment. It does not come across as a vulgar moment rather seamlessly gets woven just like an action or dance sequence. And that is where the expertise of an intimacy professional comes in,” says Garg.

Quite recently, an Intimacy Coordinator (IC) was watching Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaaar De 2 along with her parents and she noticed that the senior couple were skipping song sequences which led to a moment of kiss and the intimacy professional Kanak Garg, who is also an actor, wondered why was that happening as her pursuit is that intimacy should not be skipped.

“I had a conversation with one very established actor who had a bad experience with an IC who was not a certified professional. That person was not trained and he did it for less cost. IC went on the set but the actor was not comfortable doing something and the IC said there is nothing he can do and that the actor will have to do it. The IC suggested the actor take some lavender oil to calm his nerves but this is not how one should work. You won’t expect an actor wearing a bikini in a ballroom or walking into a village wearing hot pants. So, there is context, also there is gaze that matters, how are you perceiving this? What is the scene supposed to be doing? Consent of a performer is of paramount importance. A lot of times though there is consent the right kind of atmosphere is not provided where they are able to truly give consent or not give it. We are trying hard to get into that space or those rooms. Our industry is disorganised and works on a word-of-mouth basis. We see some random people working as ICs for a small amount of money. But the ones that are certified are not getting many jobs,” says Khanna.

When asked about the actors who have gone out of their way to make their co-actors comfortable, Khanna names Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte without any hesitation.

“I have had a brilliant experience working with these two actors, they have plenty of intimacy. I have worked with Vijay on multiple projects, including Murder Mubarak and Lust Stories 2. He is the most giving actor. He communicates with his co-actor to make them feel a lot more at ease in their space,” she says.

Varma, who featured in double roles in the second season of Mirzapur that also explored the concept of intimacy, says, "It's (Intimate scenes) similar to any other movement-based and touch-based exercise. So, sexual scenes are similar to action and dance sequences. These three have the same kind of prep where you'll be told what you can touch and what you cannot. Everything is understood in terms of what's your safe zone and no-go zone. In these scenes, you don't react to your feelings but stick to the structure of the choreography.”

There isn’t much scope for ICs in blockbusters as they “hardly ever do any intimacy”, says Khanna. “Most of the top stars hardly do any intimacy. A film like Animal did not hire any IC even though there were a lot of intimate scenes especially between Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dhimri. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan don’t even do kissing scenes but then Shah Rukh did a scene like he did in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (with Rani Mukerji) which implied some sort of intimacy. It was possible because the film’s director (Karan Johar) has that kind of aesthetic sense. Similarly, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (again directed by Johar) has many kissing scenes but again they didn’t hire an IC. There are actors who are comfortable to kiss each other, whereas some actors may require help there. There isn’t any push back for kissing because kissing is so normal internationally that a lot of time you don’t require an IC,” says Khanna.

“You have a hard stop… an absolute boundary when you are directing a simulated sex scene, or any form of nudity, or implied nudity. At that time actors wish there was someone to support,” she adds.

Johar’s Dharma Productions' Shakun Batra-directed Gehraiyaan (2022), notably used an intimacy department and is considered one of the first mainstream Hindi films to credit such a team. While Johar has not given a direct opinion on the position itself, he has previously emphasized the importance of consent and respecting boundaries on set, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement in India. He stated: "Sex minus consent equals sexual harassment" and that people must respect the boundaries set by others.

“Lot of journalists ask actors if they were comfortable performing an intimate scene, for instance, Tripti Dhimri was asked during Animal promotions but here the onus should not be with the actor. The emotional burden of choosing to have support or choosing not to have support shouldn’t be with an actor because that puts them in a precarious position to choose whether or not to navigate a certain kind of power dynamics which is actually not benefiting them beyond a certain point. It should be like an offer like how you offer support in production for everything else and they find their flexibility on how closely they want to work with that department depending upon how comfortable they feel. If you go up to an actor and say, ‘You are comfortable with me, na, then do we need an intimacy coordinator? If the makers say this in any sort of version of that you put them in a position to be like, ‘Yes, I am comfortable with you’. Obviously, a performer is not going to tell somebody higher up in power dynamics to be that they are not comfortable,” says Khanna whose upcoming project is Danish Aslam’s Adhure Hum Adhure Tum with Imran Khan and Bhumi Pednekar.

When asked if the actors’ age plays any role in having an IC on set, Khanna says, “It is not about the age, it is more about the understanding of the support and job role. Lot of young people might say, ‘Arre, chill, why do we need an IC, we can do it’. But there would be many who would say, ‘Of course I need an IC. Of course, it is important …’ The angle which is actually a misnomer with our job role is a lot of people feel we are a compliance box to tick. They feel there is one extra person on set that is really not adding any value. But when performers or producers or even directors and collaborative creators understand that you are an expert at executing a certain kind of scene and having you on set could benefit the story-telling process that might definitely help.”

Garg, who assisted Vyaso on Netflix’s Kohraa season one before taking up independent projects, points out how people didn’t even realise they were watching intimate scenes in the show.

“That is what brave spaces are trying to do. Though Kohraa begins with an intimate scene people would wonder where was intimacy in that show. I do multiple meetings with directors where I check with them everything right from which was the platform that the show would stream on to what is the rating we are wanting to achieve and how can we achieve that,” she adds.

“What can be extremely steamy can be shot in a manner while staying true to the script and putting the performers at ease by conducting workshops, helping them find a comfort level with the narrative and shared vocabulary as well as establishing boundaries with their co-actors. This is much like safety nets for action scenes. Intimacy scenes also involve an intimacy kit with barriers and modesty garments,” says Vyaso. To quote an example, the prison strip scene of Scoop by Hansal Mehta was choreographed, handled with modest garments and on-set safety protocols.

Garg is of the opinion that intimacy shouldn’t be restricted to sex or kissing scenes. “There is a length and breadth of scenes that I am expert of. For an upcoming web show, they wanted four days of mine but now when I sent them a breakdown, there were 22 scenes of intimacy and now they have decided to have me for seven days. They checked with the actors... there is a shower scene, scenes which have heightened levels of vulnerability, some sort of proximity or hug scenes. How can a director assume that two male actors who are shown friends in the show would be comfortable hugging each other? How do we show the chemistry between two friends? How do we take actors’ consent? How do we show a person in the bathroom for a shower scene? Then, scenes of action which have grabbing, pulling, choking… for all of these scenes an IC can be an expert of,” says Garg, who has worked independently on projects like Inspector Zende, Ishq In The Air, Criminal Justice and Search Naina Murder Case as an intimacy professional.

“Search …has a scene of an imagined assault which didn’t happen but it is there in the narrative and a lot of people felt where the assault is and that is what I bring as an IC. We don’t necessarily have to show everything, a lot can be said through eyes and close ups,” says Garg, who is currently working on a project that has a scene of intimacy and the director has clearly told her that they don’t want an explicit scene, “it is going to be an implied scene of intimacy as getting an approval from Amazon Prime is difficult. In such a situation it is a challenge to design a scene of intimacy where it feels like it has been seamlessly woven,” she says.

As an IC it is their 'professional' pursuit that the audience should not be left shocked watching intimacy, as Garg puts it, “Intimacy in real life, unless it is non-consensual, it is beautiful... we are all products of intimacy, we are born because of intimacy, and it can be shown so beautifully keeping the cultural context in mind. That is where we professionals come in.”