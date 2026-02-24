ETV Bharat / entertainment

With Subedaar Gearing Up For Release, Here's A Look At Anil Kapoor's Upcoming Big-Screen Projects

While Subedaar is set for release on Prime Video, it is only one of the many projects that Anil Kapoor has lined up.

The trailer of Subedaar was unveiled on February 23, 2026. Directed by Suresh Triveni and written by Triveni along with Prajwal Chandrashekhar, the film promises to be a gripping action drama set in the hinterland. Apart from Kapoor, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Radhika Madan, Khushboo Sundar and Faisal Malik in key roles. In the film, Kapoor plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a man who finds himself caught in a violent power struggle.

Hyderabad: At the age of 69, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is still one of the in-demand actors of his generation, with a line-up of projects in the pipeline. As he readies himself for the release of his upcoming film Subedaar on Prime Video, there seems to be no slowing down for the actor. With a slew of projects at various stages of production, Kapoor has a busy two years ahead of him.

Anil Kapoor will be seen in Alpha, the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles and revolves around two fierce female agents who tackle dangerous missions in a thrilling world of espionage, as they navigate perilous situations, execute daring stunts, and face unexpected turns in this action-packed adventure. Kapoor will reprise his role as Colonel Vikrant Kaul, Chief of RAW, which he previously portrayed in War 2. Alpha, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025, is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

Another major film in his line-up is King, an action thriller headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for release on December 24, 2026. Kapoor is said to be playing a pivotal role, possibly with negative shades or as a mentor figure. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, and it is a high-octane reunion of the Trimurti actors. Apart from the Trimurti stars, the movie has Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji.

Kapoor is also set to return as Chief Minister Shivaji Rao in Nayak 2, the sequel to the 2001 cult film Nayak. The project was confirmed earlier this year by producer Deepak Mukut. Kapoor not only will be seen reprising his role but also will be co-producing the movie. According to reports, the movie is in its initial stages, and scripting is being done. The director and story of the movie have not been revealed yet.

With so many movies in his kitty, from action thrillers to political dramas and spy movies, Anil Kapoor is still one of the busiest actors in the industry. Looking at the number of big movies in his kitty, audiences can expect to see a lot more of the veteran star in the coming months.