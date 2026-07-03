With Son Junaid by His Side, Aamir Khan Reveals Details Of Wedding With Gauri Spratt - Watch
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's July 5 wedding is going to be an extremely private affair. The ceremony will be held at his Mumbai residence.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to enter wedlock on July 5 in Mumbai, is known. The 61-year-old actor, who earlier confirmed his wedding plans with his lady love, Gauri Spratt, has now shared details about the ceremony, saying it will be a very private affair.
On Thursday, while speaking to the media at the screening of JioHotstar's latest drop, Pritam and Pedro, in Mumbai, Aamir was asked about his wedding on July 5. Sharing details, the superstar said the ceremony will be held at his residence in the presence of close family members and friends.
"Yes, I am getting married on July 5, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings. Please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead," he shared in Hindi as his eldest son, Junaid Khan, looked on.
Aamir introduced Gauri as his partner on his 60th birthday. Since then, the two have been spotted attending several events together.
This will be Aamir's third marriage. The actor was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, and later to Kiran Rao. Aamir and Reena have two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
Aamir seemingly shares a cordial relationship with his former wives. At the 25th anniversary celebration of Lagaan last month, the actor attended the event with his former wives and current partner. Social media was abuzz after a video showed Aamir leaving the venue with Reena, Kiran and Gauri in the same car.
On the film front, Aamir will reunite with Ashutosh Gowariker for another sports drama. Titled Lalkaar, the film is scheduled to go on floors in October 2026. Lalkaar is among several acting projects that Aamir is expected to announce soon.