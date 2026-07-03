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With Son Junaid by His Side, Aamir Khan Reveals Details Of Wedding With Gauri Spratt - Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to enter wedlock on July 5 in Mumbai, is known. The 61-year-old actor, who earlier confirmed his wedding plans with his lady love, Gauri Spratt, has now shared details about the ceremony, saying it will be a very private affair.

On Thursday, while speaking to the media at the screening of JioHotstar's latest drop, Pritam and Pedro, in Mumbai, Aamir was asked about his wedding on July 5. Sharing details, the superstar said the ceremony will be held at his residence in the presence of close family members and friends.

"Yes, I am getting married on July 5, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings. Please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead," he shared in Hindi as his eldest son, Junaid Khan, looked on.