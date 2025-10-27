ETV Bharat / entertainment

With Costume Designing, Amravati's Sayali Makes Her Presence Felt In Bollywood

The just-released 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Janhvi Kapoor, the costume was designed by Sayali. "In this film, Janhvi's look from an ordinary family with big glasses was very beautiful. Sometimes she is seen on screen, simple and innocent in a yellow saree. The experience of working with her was also great. Among the many excellent opportunities given by Manish Malhotra, the opportunity to work with Janhvi Kapoor was a great experience," she said

"Seeing the clothes of Bollywood actresses, I used to tear my mother's sarees and dupattas to make Barbie doll's clothes. At school, I used to draw sketches of Barbie on the back of the notebook. I always wanted to become a fashion designer and used to design clothes for these actresses," she told ETV Bharat .

Amravati: Since childhood, Sayali Thackeray of Maharashtra's Amravati dreamt of making actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta beautiful with clothes designed by her. Thanks to the able guidance of renowned fashion designer Manish Maohotra, she entered the film industry, giving wings to her long-cherished dream.

Sayali also designed the costume of Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' by Dharma Productions. "I designed Alia Bhatt's dress in this film. I also designed the clothes worn by Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the same film. It was a great experience to work with these three stalwarts. To be honest, all three of them treated me humbly," an elated Sayali said.

Sayali with Varun Dhawan. (ETV Bharat)

She was even the costume designer of Rekha in 'Umrao Jaan'. "The experience of working with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Rekha is unforgettable. Rohit Shetty's film 'Circus' was released during the Covid-19 period. I worked with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in that film. One day, the shooting was delayed. I gave the final touch to Jacqueline's look and fell into the thermocol that was being brought to the side. Seeing me falling, many artists rushed to my rescue. Rohit Shetty patted me on the head as he said that the shooting would be delayed even more. But Ranbir Kapoor, who was sitting far away, looked away from me," she added.

Malhotra himself is producing 'Gustak Ishq' directed by Vibhu Puri, which is releasing on November 21. Gulzar has composed the music. "It is a film that takes you to the older times. Since those times are to be shown on screen, the costumes of the heroines are also designed like in the old times. To create them, we watched many old films. We read books. We studied old embroidery work. We even had to learn how to tie a dupatta on the head," said Sayali.

Sayali's parents often discouraged her during her childhood. However, seeing her growing interest in costume designing, her father started looking for the best fashion design courses after Class 12. "My father guided me to crack the entrance exam of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). I enrolled in NIFT Gandhinagar. The first year was good. In the second year, I had to study mathematics, and I decided not to study it. At that time, my father got a little angry and explained that I would have to complete my studies. Later, I studied a lot in the third and fourth years," she said.

Sayali with Sanya Malhotra. (ETV Bharat)

Her presentation on Maharashtrian bride's costume in the final year was selected as the best in the institute. "I sent my project to Manish Malhotra, and he allowed me to work with him as a trainee designer for two months. He liked my work, and today, under his guidance, I have been able to learn new things. Like my parents, my in-laws also encourage me from time to time. My husband, Ajinkya Sontakke, always inspires me to work. I am proud that I have a great family. In fact, there is a lot of talent in Vidarbha, and its children can succeed in any field with proper guidance," she said.