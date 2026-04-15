ETV Bharat / entertainment

Will Ranbir Kapoor's Rama And Yash As Ravana Come Face-To-Face In Ramayana Part 1? Latter Drops A Hint

Speaking about the dynamic between the two characters, Yash explained that the story structure keeps them apart in the first installment. "Interestingly we both have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it's a two-part film, so in the first part, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom and Rama has his own," he said. He added that the two characters will only cross paths in the second film, which is planned for release the following year.

Hyderabad: Actor Yash has shared fresh details about his role as Ravana in Ramayana, and one revelation has surprised fans. In a recent interview with a newswire, the actor confirmed that he does not share any scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, in the first part of the two-film epic. The revelation comes as the film builds anticipation ahead of its grand release.

Despite not sharing screen space, Yash spoke warmly about Ranbir and praised his work. "We've met a couple of times in real life, and he's such a fabulous actor. I think it is mutual respect which has played out," he said. He further noted that the entire team is focused on telling the story in the best way possible: "When you are out to do something phenomenal and it's as ambitious as Ramayana, all of us have a single agenda to give our best. Our visions are aligned, hence the chemistry between us not even an issue."

Yash also opened up about his decision to play Ravana and the philosophy behind the character. He emphasised that the film is not simply about good versus evil. "Ramayana as a story, it's not just about a good guy or a bad guy. You might be the greatest in everything. You might possess all the best skills, but still your judgment matters," he said. The actor explained that Ravana is a layered personality shaped by his actions, adding, "You know everything. You're good in music. You're good in scriptures. But still your actions, your karma, define you. That's the lens I approached this character with."

According to Yash, familiarity with the story helped him focus on perspective rather than reinvention. "We have grown up listening to these stories, they are part of our culture and belief system. What matters most is perspective. Every character has their own point of view, and most of the time they believe in what they are doing," he quipped.

The scale of Ramayana has also been a major talking point. The film is being mounted as a two-part cinematic event with a massive budget and extensive use of technology. Yash described the project as ambitious and said everyone involved is working toward presenting the story in a grand manner. The first part is slated for release during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is scheduled for Diwali 2027.