Will O'Romeo Beat Shahid Kapoor's Past Openings? Advance Booking Figures Here

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, O'Romeo has earned Rs 1,23,22,298 (Rs 1.23 crore) in advance booking gross for day 1 across India. The film has sold 52,302 tickets so far for 8,873 shows in the Hindi 2D format. When block seats are included, the total gross stands at Rs 3.33 crore. These numbers show that there is steady interest among moviegoers, especially in big cities.

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic crime drama O'Romeo is all set to hit theatres on February 13, just a day before Valentine's Day. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has created good buzz with its posters, teaser and trailer. Now, as the release day is near, fans are curious to know how the film is performing in advance booking and how much it may earn on its first day.

Trade experts believe that the film can open between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore on its first day. Since it is releasing close to Valentine's Day, the romantic angle may attract young couples and urban audiences. However, it remains to be seen whether the film will match Shahid's past big openings like Kabir Singh (Rs 20 crore) or Padmaavat (Rs 18-19 crore). Still, a Rs 5-7 crore start would be a decent beginning for this genre.

The film has been given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification due to its violence and intimate scenes. This means only adult audiences can watch it in theatres. The runtime of O'Romeo is 2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds. With a runtime close to three hours, the film promises a detailed and intense story.

As per media reports, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial will release on approximately 4,500 screens in the country. This wide release gives it a good chance to collect strong numbers if word of mouth turns positive.

The film is set in the Mumbai underworld and mixes romance with crime and action. Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have earlier worked together in films like Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. Their past collaborations were praised for strong storytelling and performances. Fans are hoping that O'Romeo will also deliver something special. The star cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah and Avinash Tiwary.