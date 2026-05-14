ETV Bharat / entertainment

Will Nick Jonas Make His Bollywood Debut With Wife Priyanka Chopra? Actress Had This To Say

Interestingly, the actress had already spoken about this possibility during an earlier interaction with a news outlet. While talking about whether fans could someday see them in a full-length movie, possibly even a Hindi film, Priyanka admitted that she would love to collaborate with her husband on screen.

Hyderabad: Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married, fans have been waiting to see the power couple share screen space together. From their romantic social media posts to adorable family appearances with daughter Malti Marie, the duo continues to win hearts across the world. But one question still remains: will Priyanka and Nick ever work together in a film?

The actress had said, “Yeah, you never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other. I don’t know if it's a film or not, but so far, we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together, and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being like working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play, but I am pretty sure we will work together.”

Her statement instantly excited fans, especially those who have been hoping to watch the real-life couple together in an Indian movie. While nothing has been officially announced yet, Priyanka’s words clearly hinted that a collaboration between the two could happen in the future.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s professional lineup is packed with major projects. The actress is currently busy with the final schedule of Varanasi, an ambitious action-adventure film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

At the same time, fans are still eagerly waiting for updates on Jee Le Zaraa, which is expected to bring Priyanka together with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on the big screen.