Will & Grace Actor Corey Parker Passes Away At 60

Hyderabad: Actor Corey Parker, best known for his performances in movies and TV series, including the popular sitcom Will & Grace, is no more. The actor passed away at the age of 60. According to reports, the actor passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, following a long battle with cancer.

Corey's death was confirmed by his aunt, Emily Parker, who revealed that the actor had been fighting cancer for some time. However, the type of cancer he had is not yet publicly disclosed.

Tributes are being shared by different people and actors who had the chance to work with the deceased actor over the course of his career. BGB Studios, an acting studio where Parker was associated, shared an emotional tribute in his memory on social media.

In the message posted online, the studio wrote, "Corey Parker has left us, this earth, this reality, finally to rest." The tribute also included words shared by Parker's sister, Noelle. "I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love," the message read.