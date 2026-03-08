Will & Grace Actor Corey Parker Passes Away At 60
Actor Corey Parker, known for his roles in Will & Grace and Flying Blind, has reportedly died at 60 in Memphis after battling cancer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 8, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Corey Parker, best known for his performances in movies and TV series, including the popular sitcom Will & Grace, is no more. The actor passed away at the age of 60. According to reports, the actor passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, following a long battle with cancer.
Corey's death was confirmed by his aunt, Emily Parker, who revealed that the actor had been fighting cancer for some time. However, the type of cancer he had is not yet publicly disclosed.
Tributes are being shared by different people and actors who had the chance to work with the deceased actor over the course of his career. BGB Studios, an acting studio where Parker was associated, shared an emotional tribute in his memory on social media.
In the message posted online, the studio wrote, "Corey Parker has left us, this earth, this reality, finally to rest." The tribute also included words shared by Parker's sister, Noelle. "I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love," the message read.
Corey Parker began his acting career in the mid-1980s and quickly became a familiar face in both films and television. One of his early roles came in the 1985 horror film Friday the 13th: Part V - A New Beginning, where he played the character Pete. He later appeared in the romantic drama 9½ Weeks, which also starred Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke.
In 1992, Parker landed one of his most notable roles in the television sitcom Flying Blind. In the series, he played Neil Barash, a shy college graduate who begins a relationship with Alicia, a free-spirited character played by Tea Leoni. The show aired for one season but featured a strong supporting cast that included actors Lisa Kudrow, Peter Boyle, Andy Dick and Noah Emmerich.
Many television viewers also remember Parker for his recurring role in the hit sitcom Will & Grace. In the show, he played Josh, one of Grace's boyfriends, and appeared in five episodes during the series run.
Apart from these roles, Parker worked in several other television shows and films during his career. His credits include Biloxi Blues, White Palace, The Love Boat: The Next Wave, Nashville and Blue Skies.
In the later years of his career, Parker also dedicated time to mentoring young actors. He worked as an acting coach and helped performers on projects such as Sun Records and the Marvel series Ms. Marvel.
Parker also came from a family connected to the entertainment industry. His mother, Rocky Parker, and his sister, Noelle Parker, were both actors. Rocky Parker passed away in 2014.
READ MORE
- Rajshri Deshpande Shares Post-Surgery Health Update After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Calls It 'Just A Chapter'
- What If I Tell You: National Award-winning Filmmaker Explores What It Means to Live, Love, and Long after Surviving Breast Cancer
- '2025 Please Be Kind': Hina Khan Drops 2024 Photodump With Hopeful Wish For New Year